Action FND FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Actions

FND

US3397501012

Détaillants en produits et services de bricolage

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:20:34 26/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
128,1 USD +0,56 % Graphique intraday de Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. +7,12 % +15,02 %
18:00 FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Evercore ISI maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
19/03 FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Mizuho Securities n'est plus acheteur ZM

Dernières actualités sur Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Evercore ISI maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Mizuho Securities n'est plus acheteur ZM
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : BofA Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : UBS moins optimiste ZM
Un initié de Floor & Decor Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 636 375 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Floor & Decor Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 8 495 100 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Evercore ISI n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : UBS persiste à l'achat ZM
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Truist Securities reste à l'achat ZM
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Telsey Advisory Group maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Opinion positive de Wedbush ZM
Floor & Decor Holdings : baisse des bénéfices au 4ème trimestre, chiffre d'affaires stable, perspectives pour 2024 MT
Floor & Decor Holdings cherche des acquisitions CI
Transcript : Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. nomme David Christopherson au poste de directeur administratif et de directeur juridique CI
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. prévoit d'ouvrir 30 à 35 nouveaux magasins-entrepôts au cours de l'exercice 2024 CI
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour l'exercice 2024 CI
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 28 décembre 2023 CI
Floor & Decor annonce l'ouverture d'un magasin à Summerfield, en Floride CI
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Truist Securities toujours positif ZM
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Telsey Advisory Group conserve son opinion neutre ZM
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Wedbush toujours positif ZM
Floor & Decor lance son cahier des tendances 2024 CI
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM

Graphique Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Graphique Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. est un détaillant spécialisé multicanal et un distributeur commercial de revêtements de sol durs et d'accessoires connexes. La société propose un assortiment de revêtements de sol durs en stock, notamment du carrelage, du bois, du stratifié, du vinyle et de la pierre naturelle, ainsi que des accessoires décoratifs, des carreaux muraux et du matériel d'installation. La société propose ses produits à divers clients, notamment des installateurs professionnels et des entreprises commerciales (Pro), des clients bricoleurs (DIY) et des clients qui achètent les produits en vue d'une installation professionnelle (Buy it Yourself ou BIY). Elle vend principalement des revêtements de sol durs et des accessoires connexes par l'intermédiaire de magasins de détail situés aux États-Unis. La société, par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale Floor and Decor Outlets of America, Inc. exploite environ 191 magasins de type entrepôt et six petits studios de design autonomes dans 36 États, ainsi que quatre centres de distribution et un site de commerce électronique, flooranddecor.com.
Secteur
Détaillants en produits et services de bricolage
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
26
Dernier Cours de Cloture
127,4 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
111,3 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-12,63 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Commerce de matériaux de construction

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. Action Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
+15,06 % 13,63 Md
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Action Travis Perkins plc
-12,33 % 1,89 Md
PT CATURKARDA DEPO BANGUNAN TBK Action PT Caturkarda Depo Bangunan Tbk
+0,53 % 164 M
LIM SEONG HAI CAPITAL Action Lim Seong Hai Capital
-.--% 131 M
TOPPS TILES PLC Action Topps Tiles Plc
-12,00 % 110 M
3U HOLDING AG Action 3U Holding AG
-15,37 % 69,4 M
Commerce de matériaux de construction
