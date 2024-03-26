Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. est un détaillant spécialisé multicanal et un distributeur commercial de revêtements de sol durs et d'accessoires connexes. La société propose un assortiment de revêtements de sol durs en stock, notamment du carrelage, du bois, du stratifié, du vinyle et de la pierre naturelle, ainsi que des accessoires décoratifs, des carreaux muraux et du matériel d'installation. La société propose ses produits à divers clients, notamment des installateurs professionnels et des entreprises commerciales (Pro), des clients bricoleurs (DIY) et des clients qui achètent les produits en vue d'une installation professionnelle (Buy it Yourself ou BIY). Elle vend principalement des revêtements de sol durs et des accessoires connexes par l'intermédiaire de magasins de détail situés aux États-Unis. La société, par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale Floor and Decor Outlets of America, Inc. exploite environ 191 magasins de type entrepôt et six petits studios de design autonomes dans 36 États, ainsi que quatre centres de distribution et un site de commerce électronique, flooranddecor.com.

Secteur Détaillants en produits et services de bricolage