Flutter Entertainment plc
Actions
FLTR
IE00BWT6H894
Casinos et jeux
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|16 818 GBX
|-1,57 %
|+0,33 %
|+20,62 %
|14:01
|FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Berenberg Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|10:26
|UBS réduit la valeur de Howden Joinery ; Jefferies apprécie SSE
|AN
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+20,62 %
|37 913 M $
|+8,30 %
|26 592 M $
|+1,14 %
|25 521 M $
|+3,28 %
|25 350 M $
|+26,41 %
|21 109 M $
|+8,11 %
|18 465 M $
|-9,32 %
|9 170 M $
|-11,82 %
|8 875 M $
|+18,70 %
|8 090 M $
|-6,78 %
|7 508 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Flutter Entertainment plc - London S.E.
- Actualités Flutter Entertainment plc
- Flutter Entertainment plc : Berenberg Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat