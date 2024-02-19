Action FLTR FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Flutter Entertainment plc

Actions

FLTR

IE00BWT6H894

Casinos et jeux

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 14:55:15 19/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
16 818 GBX -1,57 % Graphique intraday de Flutter Entertainment plc +0,33 % +20,62 %
14:01 FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Berenberg Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
10:26 UBS réduit la valeur de Howden Joinery ; Jefferies apprécie SSE AN

Dernières actualités sur Flutter Entertainment plc

La société de voyage TUI s'envole pour Francfort, un nouveau désaveu pour Londres RE
BetMGM devient rentable au second semestre 2023 RE
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
Barclays relève la valeur d'easyJet et de Wizz Air AN
La Chine se réveille, et puis non Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Renault, Engie, Diageo, Super Micro Computer, Hapag-Lloyd, Eramet, Zurich Insurance... Our Logo
Les actions en légère baisse avant les décisions de la Fed et de la Banque d'Angleterre AN
Flutter Entertainment commence à négocier à la Bourse de New York et annule sa cotation en Irlande MT
Le groupe de jeux d'argent Flutter propose de déplacer la cotation primaire aux États-Unis RE
Londres perd un autre investisseur alors que Flutter déplace sa cotation primaire à New York AN
La société de paris en ligne Flutter proposera une cotation primaire à New York lors de son assemblée générale annuelle RE
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Citigroup favorable sur le dossier ZM
Les actions de Flutter cessent d'être négociées à Dublin avant la cotation à New York AN
UBS ramène BAT à "neutre" ; Barclays abaisse Senior AN
Flutter Entertainment va se retirer de la cote d'Euronext Dublin le 29 janvier MT
Abrdn supprime 100 emplois ; accident d'avion de Rio Tinto AN
Le FTSE 100 en hausse malgré des ventes au détail médiocres au Royaume-Uni AN
BofA réduit Pearson, augmente Just Eat Takeaway AN
Les actions européennes clôturent en hausse dans les échanges de jeudi ; Flutter bondit de 15% avant la cotation américaine MT
Les actions reprennent de la vigueur après la chute de mercredi AN
Les actions londoniennes sont en hausse ; les actions de Watches of Switzerland plongent après l'abaissement des perspectives MT
Point marchés-Les actions européennes terminent en hausse, portées par le luxe et la tech RE
Wall Street attendue en hausse, les résultats soutiennent les marchés RE

Graphique Flutter Entertainment plc

Graphique Flutter Entertainment plc
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Flutter Entertainment plc figure parmi les leaders irlandais de la gestion de paris mutuels sportifs et non sportifs. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - gestion de paris sportifs (62,2%) : notamment courses hippiques et de chiens, matchs de football et de rugby, tournois de golf, etc. ; - gestion de paris non sportifs (37,8%) : jeux de casino, loteries, bingo, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Irlande et Royaume Uni (27,9%), Etats-Unis (33,8%), Australie (16,4%) et autres (21,9%).
Secteur
Casinos et jeux
Agenda
26/03/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Flutter Entertainment plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
25
Dernier Cours de Cloture
170,8 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
172,8 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+1,16 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Casinos et centres de jeux

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Action Flutter Entertainment plc
+20,62 % 37 913 M $
EVOLUTION AB Action Evolution AB
+8,30 % 26 592 M $
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED Action Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
+1,14 % 25 521 M $
SANDS CHINA LTD Action Sands China Ltd
+3,28 % 25 350 M $
DRAFTKINGS INC. Action DraftKings Inc.
+26,41 % 21 109 M $
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED Action Aristocrat Leisure Limited
+8,11 % 18 465 M $
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Action Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
-9,32 % 9 170 M $
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED Action Churchill Downs Incorporated
-11,82 % 8 875 M $
LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX Action La Française des Jeux
+18,70 % 8 090 M $
ENTAIN PLC Action Entain plc
-6,78 % 7 508 M $
Casinos et centres de jeux
