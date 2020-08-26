Connexion
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Generac Holdings Inc.    GNRC

GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.

(GNRC)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD-0.96%0.88%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-0.87%0.48%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF - USD0.06%0.34%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Multifactor - USD-0.19%0.26%-Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-0.26%0.18%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-0.38%0.10%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-1.55%0.10%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Fo...0.02%0.08%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.
Durée : Période :
Generac Holdings Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Generac Holdings Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 184,30 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 186,37 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 8,92%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,11%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.85.28%11 702
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.06%100 050
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED82.71%67 372
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.57%66 953
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.29.35%55 188
NIDEC CORPORATION18.05%48 426
