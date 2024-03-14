Action GL GLOBE LIFE INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Globe Life Inc.

Actions

GL

US37959E1029

Assurance vie et santé

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:30:24 14/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
115,5 USD -2,98 % Graphique intraday de Globe Life Inc. -9,54 % -5,48 %
18:03 GLOBE LIFE INC. : Evercore ISI conserve son opinion neutre ZM
15/02 FOMOOOOOO Our Logo

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Globe Life Inc.

GLOBE LIFE INC. : Evercore ISI conserve son opinion neutre ZM
FOMOOOOOO Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Airbus, Orange, Pernod Ricard, Renault, Stellantis, Safran, Cisco... Our Logo
Berkshire réduit sa participation dans Apple, se débarrasse de quatre actions et reste muet sur son nouvel investissement RE
Berkshire se débarrasse de quelques participations et reste muet sur un nouvel investissement RE
Transcript : Globe Life Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
GLOBE LIFE INC. : JPMorgan Chase à l'achat ZM
Le bénéfice de Globe Life augmente grâce à une meilleure souscription et à de meilleurs rendements des investissements RE
Globe Life : hausse du bénéfice net d'exploitation et des revenus au 4ème trimestre MT
Globe Life Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice terminé le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Globe Life Inc. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'exercice se terminant le 31 décembre 2024 CI
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Le calme mondial revient, les banques régionales s'agitent RE
Un initié de Globe Life a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 306 348 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Globe Life a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 524 565 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Globe Life a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 1 707 910 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Globe Life a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 123 056 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Globe Life a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 799 488 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
GLOBE LIFE INC. : Morgan Stanley n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
Berkshire Hathaway se sépare de General Motors et Procter & Gamble Our Logo
Berkshire investit dans les Atlanta Braves, se débarrasse de GM et d'autres actions RE
Globe Life Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 1er février 2024 CI
Un initié de Globe Life a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 318 496 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Globe Life a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 000 289 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Globe Life a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 282 630 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
GLOBE LIFE INC. : Wells Fargo Securities relève à l'achat ZM

Graphique Globe Life Inc.

Graphique Globe Life Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Globe Life Inc. est une société holding organisée autour de 2 pôles d'activités : - assurance vie (70,3% des primes) ; - assurance santé (29,7%).
Secteur
Assurance vie et santé
Agenda
17/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Globe Life Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
119,1 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
137,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+15,61 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Assurance vie

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
GLOBE LIFE INC. Action Globe Life Inc.
-6,28 % 11,16 Md
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. Action Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
+5,33 % 98,34 Md
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED Action China Life Insurance Company Limited
-3,06 % 93,2 Md
AIA GROUP LIMITED Action AIA Group Limited
-8,52 % 93,19 Md
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA Action Life Insurance Corporation of India
+15,14 % 69,45 Md
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Action Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
+18,98 % 32,44 Md
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. Action Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
+9,10 % 32,43 Md
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. Action China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
-2,82 % 27,19 Md
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED Action SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
+5,11 % 17,98 Md
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED Action HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
-3,78 % 15,84 Md
Assurance vie
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Globe Life Inc. - Nyse
  4. Actualités Globe Life Inc.
  5. Globe Life Inc. : Evercore ISI conserve son opinion neutre
-40% Offre à Durée Limitée : Nos abonnements vous guident vers les meilleurs investissements de demain.
PROFITEZ-EN MAINTENANT