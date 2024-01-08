Gossamer Bio, Inc.
Actions
GOSS
US38341P1021
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|0,85 USD
|-10,05 %
|-6,85 %
|-6,85 %
|14:03
|GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : HC Wainwright toujours à l'achat
|ZM
|18/12
|Transcript : Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Special Call
|CI
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-6,85 %
|192 M $
|+11,73 %
|42 368 M $
|-4,69 %
|40 245 M $
|-2,46 %
|30 088 M $
|-1,06 %
|23 766 M $
|+6,45 %
|22 712 M $
|-4,36 %
|22 288 M $
|-5,29 %
|11 485 M $
|-7,87 %
|11 243 M $
|+4,32 %
|10 780 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Gossamer Bio, Inc.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. : HC Wainwright toujours à l'achat