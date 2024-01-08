Gossamer Bio, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique en phase clinique. La société se concentre sur la découverte, l'acquisition, le développement et la commercialisation de produits thérapeutiques dans les domaines de l'immunologie, de l'inflammation et de l'oncologie. Ses produits candidats comprennent le Seralutinib (GB002), le GB5121 et le GB7208. Le GB002 est une petite molécule inhalée, inhibitrice du récepteur du facteur de croissance dérivé des plaquettes (PDGFR), du récepteur du facteur 1 de stimulation des colonies (CSF1R) et du c-KIT, en cours de développement pour le traitement de l'hypertension artérielle pulmonaire (HTAP). GB5121 est une petite molécule orale, irréversible, covalente, inhibitrice de la tyrosine kinase de Bruton (BTK), en développement clinique pour le traitement du lymphome primaire du système nerveux central (PCNSL). Le GB5121 est sélectionné sur la base de sa pénétration dans le système nerveux central (SNC) et de sa sélectivité à l'égard des kinases. Le GB7208 est une petite molécule orale, inhibiteur de BTK, en développement préclinique pour le traitement de la sclérose en plaques (SEP). Le GB7208 fait l'objet de tests précliniques.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale