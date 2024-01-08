Action GOSS GOSSAMER BIO, INC.
Gossamer Bio, Inc.

Actions

GOSS

US38341P1021

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 05/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
0,85 USD -10,05 % Graphique intraday de Gossamer Bio, Inc. -6,85 % -6,85 %
14:03 GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : HC Wainwright toujours à l'achat ZM
18/12 Transcript : Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Special Call CI

Dernières actualités sur Gossamer Bio, Inc.

Gossamer Bio Inc. nomme Bob Smith au poste de directeur commercial CI
Gossamer Bio, Inc. nomme John Quisel à son conseil d'administration CI
GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : Wedbush toujours positif ZM
Gossamer Bio, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Gossamer Bio, Inc. annonce la démission de Kristina Burow du conseil d'administration CI
Gossamer Bio, Inc. présentera les résultats de la sous-étude FRI de TORREY au congrès international 2023 de l'European Respiratory Society CI
Gossamer Bio, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : UBS dégrade son opinion à neutre ZM
GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : Wedbush toujours positif ZM
Transcript : Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Special Call CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé en hausse jeudi en fin de journée MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé en hausse jeudi après-midi MT
Gossamer Bio va vendre 129,9 millions d'actions et les bons de souscription qui les accompagnent dans le cadre d'un placement privé pour lever 212 millions de dollars ; les actions chutent MT
Transcript : Gossamer Bio, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-13-2023 04:40 PM CI
Gossamer Bio, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
Gossamer Bio met fin au développement du candidat-médicament GB5121 contre le lymphome après une suspension partielle de la FDA MT
Gossamer Bio Inc. Annonce que la FDA a placé une suspension clinique partielle sur tous les essais du GB5121 en réponse à des événements indésirables graves CI
GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : Barclays n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
Gossamer Bio, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2022 CI
Gossamer Bio, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2022 CI
Gossamer Bio, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2022 CI
Transcript : Gossamer Bio, Inc. Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, Mar-15-2023 03:05 PM CI
GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : Raymond James n'est plus positif ZM

Graphique Gossamer Bio, Inc.

Graphique Gossamer Bio, Inc.
Profil Société

Gossamer Bio, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique en phase clinique. La société se concentre sur la découverte, l'acquisition, le développement et la commercialisation de produits thérapeutiques dans les domaines de l'immunologie, de l'inflammation et de l'oncologie. Ses produits candidats comprennent le Seralutinib (GB002), le GB5121 et le GB7208. Le GB002 est une petite molécule inhalée, inhibitrice du récepteur du facteur de croissance dérivé des plaquettes (PDGFR), du récepteur du facteur 1 de stimulation des colonies (CSF1R) et du c-KIT, en cours de développement pour le traitement de l'hypertension artérielle pulmonaire (HTAP). GB5121 est une petite molécule orale, irréversible, covalente, inhibitrice de la tyrosine kinase de Bruton (BTK), en développement clinique pour le traitement du lymphome primaire du système nerveux central (PCNSL). Le GB5121 est sélectionné sur la base de sa pénétration dans le système nerveux central (SNC) et de sa sélectivité à l'égard des kinases. Le GB7208 est une petite molécule orale, inhibiteur de BTK, en développement préclinique pour le traitement de la sclérose en plaques (SEP). Le GB7208 fait l'objet de tests précliniques.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
22/03/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Gossamer Bio, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
11
Dernier Cours de Cloture
0,85 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
5,469 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+543,38 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
GOSSAMER BIO, INC. Action Gossamer Bio, Inc.
-6,85 % 192 M $
MODERNA, INC. Action Moderna, Inc.
+11,73 % 42 368 M $
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Action Iqvia Holdings Inc.
-4,69 % 40 245 M $
LONZA GROUP AG Action Lonza Group AG
-2,46 % 30 088 M $
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-1,06 % 23 766 M $
CELLTRION, INC. Action Celltrion, Inc.
+6,45 % 22 712 M $
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Action ICON Public Limited Company
-4,36 % 22 288 M $
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
-5,29 % 11 485 M $
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Action Bio-Techne Corporation
-7,87 % 11 243 M $
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Action United Therapeutics Corporation
+4,32 % 10 780 M $
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres
