GSK plc est une société biopharmaceutique mondiale. Les segments de la société comprennent les opérations commerciales et la recherche et le développement. Elle développe des médicaments contre le cancer pour les patients, notamment le cancer de l'ovaire, le cancer de l'endomètre et le myélome multiple. Elle a mis au point des anticorps monoclonaux pour aider à traiter différentes maladies. Ses domaines de produits comprennent les vaccins, les médicaments spécialisés et la médecine générale. Son portefeuille de vaccins comprend plus de 20 vaccins qui aident à protéger les gens contre une série de maladies et d'infections tout au long de leur vie. Ses médicaments spécialisés comprennent des médicaments pour les maladies à médiation immunitaire. Ses médicaments de spécialité sont également engagés dans le développement de médicaments pour les maladies respiratoires et le VIH. Ses médicaments généraux comprennent des médicaments inhalés pour l'asthme et la broncho-pneumopathie chronique obstructive (BPCO), des antibiotiques et des médicaments pour les maladies de la peau. La société possède le camlipixant, un antagoniste sélectif du P2X3, qui est en phase III de développement pour le traitement de la toux chronique réfractaire.

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques