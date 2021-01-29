Connexion
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFTETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%0.57%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...-1.72%0.55%AllemagneActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...-1.38%0.15%EuropeActions
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD-2.21%0.11%-AllemagneActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity - USD Hed...-1.38%0.05%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity GBP Hedge...-0.88%0.05%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity - CHF Hed...0.03%0.05%EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR-3.37%0.02%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR-3.43%0.02%-EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Les investisseurs hésitent à tout miser sur les vaccins
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,79 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 93,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,78%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -53,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT1.31%20 201
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-6.03%38 491
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.59%22 317
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED6.45%6 045
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-14.16%5 612
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.1.97%4 012
