HIG HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.

Actions

HIG

US4165151048

Assureurs et courtiers généralistes

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 21:11:45 02/02/2024
90,22 USD +3,62 % Graphique intraday de Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. +3,87 % +12,18 %
20:32 HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Roth MKM toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
15:00 Transcript : The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2024
Dernières actualités sur Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.

Les bénéfices de Hartford Financial dépassent les prévisions grâce à l'augmentation des primes et des revenus d'investissement RE
The Hartford annonce une hausse de ses bénéfices de base et de son chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre, dépassant les estimations MT
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 8 633 207 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 4 048 378 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 3 999 582 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : JPMorgan Chase n'est plus positif ZM
Point marchés-Séance morose à Wall Street, le S&P-500 reste dans le rouge RE
Le S&P et le Dow Jones visent la première hausse de l'année 2024 grâce aux valeurs financières et aux chiffres de l'emploi. RE
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 8 082 180 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Transcript : The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference, Dec-06-2023 08:00 AM
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 5 407 265 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
The Hartford annonce des changements au niveau de la direction CI
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Oppenheimer neutre sur le dossier ZM
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Argus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 363 701 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Raymond James réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Piper Sandler réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Morgan Stanley est neutre sur le titre ZM
Transcript : The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2023
Le bénéfice de Hartford Financial augmente grâce à la hausse des primes émises RE
Les bénéfices de base et le chiffre d'affaires de Hartford Financial Services pour le troisième trimestre augmentent MT
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. augmente son dividende trimestriel ordinaire, payable le 3 janvier 2024 CI
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI

Profil Société

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. est un groupe d'assurance. Les revenus par activité se répartissent comme suit : - assurance non vie aux entreprises (46,2%) : principalement assurances automobile, habitation, dommages aux biens et responsabilité civile ; - assurance collective (26,3%) : notamment assurances vie et invalidité ; - assurance non vie aux particuliers (13%) : assurances automobile et habitation ; - gestion de fonds mutuels (4,5%) ; - autres (10%).
Secteur
Assureurs et courtiers généralistes
15:00 - Q4 2023 Présentation des résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Notations pour Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
87,07 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
94,55 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+8,59 %
