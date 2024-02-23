Heidelberg Materials AG (ex HeidelbergCement AG) est spécialisé dans la production et la commercialisation de ciments et de matériaux de construction. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - ciments (44,3%) : 118,8 Mt vendues en 2022 ; - béton prêt à l'emploi et asphaltes (23,9%) : béton prêt à l'emploi (45 millions de m3 vendus) et asphaltes (8,2 Mt vendues) ; - granulats (19%) : 293,8 Mt vendues ; - autres (12,8%) : chaux, briques, mortiers, etc.

Secteur Matériaux de construction