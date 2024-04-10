Action RMS HERMES INTERNATIONAL
HERMES INTERNATIONAL

Actions

RMS

FR0000052292

Habillement et accessoires

Temps réel Euronext Paris
Autres places de cotation
 15:41:56 10/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
2 256 EUR -1,14 % Graphique intraday de HERMES INTERNATIONAL -5,85 % +17,52 %
15:04 HERMES INTERNATIONAL : ODDO BHF maintient son opinion neutre ZM
11:28 HERMES : JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation neutre ZD

Dernières actualités sur HERMES INTERNATIONAL

HERMÈS : Oddo BHF rehausse son objectif de cours CF
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Hermès, Alstom, Edenred, Rémy Cointreau, BioMérieux, Sika, Bucher... Our Logo
L'Europe clôture en repli une séance attentiste RE
HERMES : JP Morgan est neutre ZD
HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Amélioration du BPA (2024 : -0,2%, 2025 : +0,2%) Alphavalue
Wall Street vue sans direction avant l'inflation CPI et les résultats RE
L'incertitude sur la Chine assombrit les prévisions du secteur du luxe RE
France-Les tensions commerciales avec Pékin au coeur des entretiens de Wang à Paris RE
Hermès prévoit l'ouverture d'un atelier de maroquinerie en France pour l'exercice 25 MT
Paris en légère hausse AW
Le bric-à-brac de Zonebourse : 7 Merveilles vs 7 Magnifiques, poudre à canon et Gatekeepers Our Logo
HERMES INTERNATIONAL : UBS toujours positif ZM
Paris commence le mois d'avril dans le vert AW
Indices : Le luxe perd de son éclat Our Logo
Paris s'offre une respiration après une semaine dense AW
Les actions européennes sont en passe de réaliser des gains hebdomadaires ; Phoenix, au Royaume-Uni, monte en flèche RE
En Direct des Marchés : Vinci, Airbus, Renault, Hermès, Micron, BMW, Apple, Vetoquinol... Our Logo
Hermès fait face à une action en justice aux Etats-Unis concernant la vente sélective de ses sacs à main Birkin MT

Graphique HERMES INTERNATIONAL

Graphique HERMES INTERNATIONAL
Profil Société

Hermès International est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de produits de luxe. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - produits de maroquinerie et de sellerie (41,3%) : sacs, bagages, produits de petite maroquinerie, agendas, objets d'écriture, selles, brides, objets et vêtements d'équitation, etc. ; - vêtements, chaussures et accessoires (28,9%) ; - articles de soie et produits textiles (6,9%) ; - articles d'horlogerie (4,6%) ; - parfums et produits de beauté (3,7%) ; - autres (14,6%) : notamment bijoux, produits d'art de vivre et produits d'art de la table. A fin 2023, le groupe dispose d'un réseau de 294 magasins dans le monde. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : France (9,5%), Europe (13,6%), Japon (9,4%), Asie-Pacifique (46,7%), Amériques (18,6%) et autres (2,2%).
Secteur
Habillement et accessoires
Agenda
25/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication évolution de l'activité
Indices liés
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour HERMES INTERNATIONAL

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
2 282 EUR
Objectif de cours Moyen
2 247 EUR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,52 %
Secteur Sacs à main et bagages

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
HERMES INTERNATIONAL Action HERMES INTERNATIONAL
+17,42 % 259 Md
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED Action Safari Industries (India) Limited
+1,66 % 1,16 Md
V.I.P. INDUSTRIES LIMITED Action V.I.P. Industries Limited
-9,83 % 921 M
ANHUI KORRUN CO., LTD. Action Anhui Korrun Co., Ltd.
+25,77 % 611 M
WW HOLDING INC. Action WW Holding Inc.
+14,29 % 247 M
VERA BRADLEY, INC. Action Vera Bradley, Inc.
-14,68 % 202 M
BRAND CONCEPTS LIMITED Action Brand Concepts Limited
-4,33 % 98,41 M
PROSPEROUS INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Action Prosperous Industrial (Holdings) Limited
-5,80 % 95,83 M
EMINENT LUGGAGE CORPORATION Action Eminent Luggage Corporation
-26,78 % 88,7 M
BHARTIYA INTERNATIONAL LTD. Action Bhartiya International Ltd.
+25,86 % 65,68 M
Sacs à main et bagages
