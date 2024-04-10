Hermès International est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de produits de luxe. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - produits de maroquinerie et de sellerie (41,3%) : sacs, bagages, produits de petite maroquinerie, agendas, objets d'écriture, selles, brides, objets et vêtements d'équitation, etc. ; - vêtements, chaussures et accessoires (28,9%) ; - articles de soie et produits textiles (6,9%) ; - articles d'horlogerie (4,6%) ; - parfums et produits de beauté (3,7%) ; - autres (14,6%) : notamment bijoux, produits d'art de vivre et produits d'art de la table. A fin 2023, le groupe dispose d'un réseau de 294 magasins dans le monde. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : France (9,5%), Europe (13,6%), Japon (9,4%), Asie-Pacifique (46,7%), Amériques (18,6%) et autres (2,2%).

Secteur Habillement et accessoires