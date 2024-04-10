HERMES INTERNATIONAL
Actions
RMS
FR0000052292
Habillement et accessoires
|
Temps réel
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|2 256 EUR
|-1,14 %
|-5,85 %
|+17,52 %
|15:04
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL : ODDO BHF maintient son opinion neutre
|ZM
|11:28
|HERMES : JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation neutre
|ZD
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+17,42 %
|259 Md
|+1,66 %
|1,16 Md
|-9,83 %
|921 M
|+25,77 %
|611 M
|+14,29 %
|247 M
|-14,68 %
|202 M
|-4,33 %
|98,41 M
|-5,80 %
|95,83 M
|-26,78 %
|88,7 M
|+25,86 %
|65,68 M
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action RMS
- Actualités HERMES INTERNATIONAL
- HERMES INTERNATIONAL : ODDO BHF maintient son opinion neutre