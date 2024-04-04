HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL,INC. est une société basée en Chine qui se consacre principalement au développement, à la construction, à l'exploitation et à la gestion de centrales électriques. La société opère principalement par le biais de la production et de la vente d'énergie électrique. La société assure également la fourniture de chaleur. La société exerce ses activités à la fois sur le marché intérieur et sur le marché extérieur.