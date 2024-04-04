Action 902 HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Actions

902

CNE1000006Z4

Producteurs indépendants d'électricité

Marché Fermé - Hong Kong S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 10:08:26 03/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
4,62 HKD 0,00 % Graphique intraday de Huaneng Power International, Inc. +3,82 % +11,59 %
11:28 HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
11:28 HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Jefferies & Co. confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power renoue avec les bénéfices en 2023 malgré les dépréciations MT
Huaneng Power International, Inc. approuve la proposition d'un dividende final en espèces pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Huaneng Power International, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Huaneng Power International, Inc. communique ses prévisions de résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Huaneng Power vend des obligations d'une valeur de 1 milliard de yuans MT
Les ventes d'électricité de Huaneng Power au 4ème trimestre 2023 augmentent de 5%. MT
Huaneng Power International, Inc. annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI
Huaneng Power International, Inc. annonce le départ à la retraite de membres de sa direction CI
Transcript : Huaneng Power International, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2023
Le bénéfice attribuable de Huaneng Power International au troisième trimestre s'envole de 770%. MT
Huaneng Power International, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Huaneng Power demande le feu vert des actionnaires pour un soutien annuel de 9,53 milliards de yuans à la centrale électrique de Laiwu MT
Huaneng Power émet 1,5 milliard de yuans d'obligations à 43 jours MT
Huaneng Power International enregistre une hausse de 2 % de la production d'électricité de ses centrales chinoises au troisième trimestre MT
Le directeur financier de ChemPartner PharmaTech démissionne MT
Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower Inc. (SHSE:600025) a finalisé l'acquisition de Huaneng Sichuan Hydropower Co. auprès de Huaneng Power International Inc. (SEHK:902) et China Huaneng Group Co. Ltd. CI
Huaneng Power émet 2 milliards de yuans d'obligations à moyen terme MT
Huaneng Power International lève 2 milliards de yuans grâce à l'émission d'obligations MT
Huaneng Power émet 2 milliards de yuans d'obligations à moyen terme ; les actions de Hong Kong augmentent de 3%. MT
Huaneng Power émet 4 milliards de yuans de dettes à 37 jours ; les actions de Shanghai augmentent de 4%. MT
Huaneng Power International, Inc. annonce des changements au sein de sa direction CI
Huaneng Power International émet des obligations à moyen terme pour un montant de 2 milliards de yuans MT
Huaneng Power émet des obligations à très court terme pour 1 milliard de yuans MT

Profil Société

HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL,INC. est une société basée en Chine qui se consacre principalement au développement, à la construction, à l'exploitation et à la gestion de centrales électriques. La société opère principalement par le biais de la production et de la vente d'énergie électrique. La société assure également la fourniture de chaleur. La société exerce ses activités à la fois sur le marché intérieur et sur le marché extérieur.
Secteur
Producteurs indépendants d'électricité
Agenda
24/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Notations pour Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
15
Dernier Cours de Cloture
4,269 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen
4,911 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+15,04 %
Secteur Producteurs indépendants d'énergie fossile

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Huaneng Power International, Inc.
+11,59 % 17,13 Md
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD. Action Zhejiang Zheneng Electric Power Co., Ltd.
+45,34 % 12,42 Md
JSW ENERGY LIMITED Action JSW Energy Limited
+41,81 % 11,42 Md
SHAANXI ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. Action Shaanxi Energy Investment Co., Ltd.
+16,26 % 5,15 Md
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION Action Aboitiz Power Corporation
-3,44 % 4,66 Md
JIANGSU GUOXIN CORP. LTD. Action Jiangsu Guoxin Corp. Ltd.
+21,31 % 4,16 Md
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY Action Global Power Synergy
+7,73 % 4,02 Md
GUANGDONG ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Action Guangdong Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
+8,59 % 3,49 Md
BEIJING JINGNENG POWER CO., LTD. Action Beijing Jingneng Power Co., Ltd.
+16,89 % 3,2 Md
TAQA MOROCCO S.A. Action TAQA Morocco S.A.
+13,64 % 2,93 Md
Producteurs indépendants d'énergie fossile
