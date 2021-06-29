Connexion
    IESC   US44951W1062

IES HOLDINGS, INC.

(IESC)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 29/06 22:00:00
51.45 USD   +1.34%
ETFs positionnés sur IES HOLDINGS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD0.09%1.36%Etats Unis
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Ca...0.04%1.96%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF - USD0.02%0.43%Etats Unis
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.01%1.77%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF - USD0.01%2.91%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 ETF - USD0.01%4.57%Etats Unis



Graphique IES HOLDINGS, INC.
IES Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique IES Holdings, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IES HOLDINGS, INC.11.75%1 059
VINCI11.27%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.61%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.32%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.44%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.57%18 939