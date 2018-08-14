Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Implanet SA    ALIMP   FR0013470168

IMPLANET SA

(ALIMP)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 23/12 15:05:34
1.5398 EUR   -9.41%
05/11EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : ArcelorMittal, Société Générale, Veolia, CGG, Lufthansa, Nintendo, Qualcomm...
05/11Insoutenable
04/11IMPLANET : vers une implantation sur le marché mexicain
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Bazar XXL à la Bourse de Paris
Graphique IMPLANET SA
Durée : Période :
Implanet SA : Graphique analyse technique Implanet SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,44 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -15,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -15,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,3%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IMPLANET SA2,374.24%10
STRYKER CORPORATION12.07%88 420
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-15.06%18 173
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.159.40%5 185
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.121.33%4 460
GLAUKOS CORPORATION36.11%3 331
