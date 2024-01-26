Action 1398 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Actions

1398

CNE1000003G1

Banques

Marché Fermé - Hong Kong S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 09:08:22 26/01/2024
3,82 HKD -0,26 % Graphique intraday de Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited +6,41 % 0,00 %
11:12 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Nomura à l'achat ZM
04:22 Glorious Sun Enterprises achète 24,6 millions d'actions ICBC MT

Dernières actualités sur Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Nomura à l'achat ZM
Glorious Sun Enterprises achète 24,6 millions d'actions ICBC MT
Amende contre une banque chinoise aux Etats-Unis AW
Glorious Sun achète 18 millions d'actions ICBC MT
Glorious Sun achète 10 millions d'actions ICBC MT
Un ex-patron du géant bancaire Everbright arrêté pour corruption AW
SWSI vend pour 3,6 millions de dollars de dettes MT
Les grandes banques chinoises réduisent à nouveau leurs taux de dépôt MT
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI
Les banques et les énergies fossiles: engagements et zones d'ombre AW
L'ICBC émet 50 milliards de yuans d'obligations vertes pour soutenir les secteurs verts MT
Les actions de Hong Kong chutent en raison de la réduction des perspectives des banques chinoises et de la faiblesse des importations ; YSB bondit de 18%. MT
Les grandes banques chinoises se lancent dans la course au développement de modèles d'IA MT
Minmetals Development obtient le feu vert réglementaire pour émettre 2 milliards de yuans d'obligations à ultra-court terme MT
L'ICBC paie une rançon après la cyberattaque qui a affecté le marché du Trésor américain, selon le gang MT
L'inflation, ça s'en va et ça revient Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Airbus, Technip Energies, Clariane, Atos, Ipsen, Glencore, Nvidia, Orsted... Our Logo
BNY maintient l'ICBC hors de la plateforme du Trésor, en attendant le feu vert -sources RE
Faits marquants à la mi-journée : Powell effraie Wall Street ; piratage à ICBC Financial ; Biden et Xi se rencontreront à San Francisco ; Trade Desk, Plug Power s'effondrent sur des perspectives sombres MT
ICBC reçoit le feu vert de la NAFR pour modifier ses statuts MT
La Fed n'est pas encore tout à fait sûre... Our Logo
Les bénéfices combinés des banques chinoises cotées en bourse augmentent de 2,6% ; les revenus baissent de 0,8%. MT
Les bénéfices de l'ICBC augmentent légèrement au troisième trimestre ; les actions baissent de 3%. MT
Transcript : Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2023
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited publie ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI

Graphique Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Profil Société

L'Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd est une société basée en Chine dont l'activité principale est la fourniture de services bancaires et de services financiers connexes. La banque opère principalement dans trois segments, à savoir le segment des services bancaires aux entreprises, le segment des services bancaires aux particuliers et le segment de la trésorerie. Le segment Corporate Banking fournit des prêts, des financements commerciaux, des dépôts, des financements d'entreprise, des services de garde et d'autres produits et services financiers connexes aux entreprises, aux organismes gouvernementaux et aux institutions financières. Le segment Personal Banking fournit des prêts, des dépôts, des cartes bancaires, des financements personnels et d'autres produits et services financiers connexes aux particuliers. Le segment de la trésorerie comprend les activités des marchés monétaires, les activités d'investissement en valeurs mobilières, les opérations de change pour compte propre et pour compte de tiers et les activités liées aux instruments financiers dérivés. Elle exerce ses activités sur les marchés nationaux et étrangers.
Secteur
Banques
Agenda
29/03/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
HONG KONG HANG SENG
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
3,498 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen
4,403 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+25,84 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

