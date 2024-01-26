L'Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd est une société basée en Chine dont l'activité principale est la fourniture de services bancaires et de services financiers connexes. La banque opère principalement dans trois segments, à savoir le segment des services bancaires aux entreprises, le segment des services bancaires aux particuliers et le segment de la trésorerie. Le segment Corporate Banking fournit des prêts, des financements commerciaux, des dépôts, des financements d'entreprise, des services de garde et d'autres produits et services financiers connexes aux entreprises, aux organismes gouvernementaux et aux institutions financières. Le segment Personal Banking fournit des prêts, des dépôts, des cartes bancaires, des financements personnels et d'autres produits et services financiers connexes aux particuliers. Le segment de la trésorerie comprend les activités des marchés monétaires, les activités d'investissement en valeurs mobilières, les opérations de change pour compte propre et pour compte de tiers et les activités liées aux instruments financiers dérivés. Elle exerce ses activités sur les marchés nationaux et étrangers.

Secteur Banques