Lennar Corporation
Actions
LEN
US5260571048
Construction de logements
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|156,6 USD
|+0,03 %
|-4,58 %
|+5,08 %
|21:00
|LENNAR CORPORATION : Wedbush conserve son opinion neutre
|ZM
|18:02
|LENNAR CORPORATION : Wolfe Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+5,08 %
|43,15 Md
|+9,00 %
|24,11 Md
|+13,59 %
|4,7 Md
|-11,89 %
|3,4 Md
|-3,42 %
|3,28 Md
|-13,76 %
|837 M
|0,00 %
|282 M
|+75,92 %
|273 M
|0,00 %
|235 M
|-3,23 %
|143 M
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Lennar Corporation - Nyse
- Actualités Lennar Corporation
- Lennar Corporation : Wedbush conserve son opinion neutre