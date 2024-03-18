Action LEN LENNAR CORPORATION
Lennar Corporation

Actions

LEN

US5260571048

Construction de logements

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 21:00:02 18/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
156,6 USD +0,03 % Graphique intraday de Lennar Corporation -4,58 % +5,08 %
21:00 LENNAR CORPORATION : Wedbush conserve son opinion neutre ZM
18:02 LENNAR CORPORATION : Wolfe Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Lennar Corporation

LENNAR CORPORATION : Wedbush conserve son opinion neutre ZM
LENNAR CORPORATION : Wolfe Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
LENNAR CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets toujours négatif ZM
LENNAR CORPORATION : Raymond James toujours positif ZM
LENNAR CORPORATION : Jefferies & Co. toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
LENNAR CORPORATION : Opinion positive de BTIG ZM
LENNAR CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
LENNAR CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Citigroup ZM
LENNAR CORPORATION : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
LENNAR CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities toujours positif ZM
LENNAR CORPORATION : Evercore ISI toujours positif ZM
LENNAR CORPORATION : Barclays toujours positif ZM
Wall Street : le PPI a plombé l'ambiance à 24H '4 sorcières' CF
Un rapport sur les prix à la production plus chaud que prévu entraîne les actions à la baisse MT
Les marchés boursiers chutent en intraday après le rapport sur les prix à la production MT
Transcript : Lennar Corporation, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024
Wall Street : biais positif malgré les statistiques CF
Lennar : hausse des bénéfices et du chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre ; baisse des actions avant la cloche MT
Lennar : augmentation de 25% du BPA au 1er trimestre CF
Lennar : hausse des bénéfices et du chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre MT
Le constructeur américain Lennar dépasse les estimations de bénéfices pour le premier trimestre grâce à une demande soutenue de logements neufs RE
Lennar Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 29 février 2024 CI
Le constructeur immobilier américain Lennar dépasse les estimations de bénéfices pour le premier trimestre grâce à l'augmentation des livraisons de logements RE
Lennar Corporation fournit des prévisions d'exploitation pour le deuxième trimestre 2024 CI

Graphique Lennar Corporation

Profil Société

Lennar Corporation est spécialisé dans la construction et la commercialisation de maisons individuelles. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - construction et vente de maisons individuelles (94,9%) : maisons isolées, attachées, etc. ; - développement et gestion de résidences communautaires (2,6%) ; - prestations de services financiers (2,4%) : prestations de financement hypothécaire, de services d'assurance, etc. ; - autres (0,1%). La totalité du CA est réalisée en Amérique.
Secteur
Construction de logements
Agenda
10/04/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Lennar Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
156,6 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
170,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+8,93 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Constructeurs d'habitations - Maisons unifamiliales

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
LENNAR CORPORATION Action Lennar Corporation
+5,08 % 43,15 Md
NVR, INC. Action NVR, Inc.
+9,00 % 24,11 Md
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Action M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
+13,59 % 4,7 Md
M/I HOMES, INC. Action M/I Homes, Inc.
-11,89 % 3,4 Md
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC. Action Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.
-3,42 % 3,28 Md
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. Action Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
-13,76 % 837 M
SMITH DOUGLAS HOMES CORP. Action Smith Douglas Homes Corp.
0,00 % 282 M
PT GOWA MAKASSAR TOURISM DEVELOPMENT TBK Action PT Gowa Makassar Tourism Development Tbk
+75,92 % 273 M
INVERSIONES CENTENARIO S.A.A. Action Inversiones Centenario S.A.A.
0,00 % 235 M
HUSCOMPAGNIET A/S Action HusCompagniet A/S
-3,23 % 143 M
Constructeurs d'habitations - Maisons unifamiliales
