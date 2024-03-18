Lennar Corporation est spécialisé dans la construction et la commercialisation de maisons individuelles. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - construction et vente de maisons individuelles (94,9%) : maisons isolées, attachées, etc. ; - développement et gestion de résidences communautaires (2,6%) ; - prestations de services financiers (2,4%) : prestations de financement hypothécaire, de services d'assurance, etc. ; - autres (0,1%). La totalité du CA est réalisée en Amérique.

Secteur Construction de logements