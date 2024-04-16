Action LYV LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

LYV

US5380341090

Production de spectacles

Marché Fermé - Nyse
 22:00:02 15/04/2024
99,77 USD -1,26 % Graphique intraday de Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. 89,65 -10,14 %
Profil Société

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. est le leader mondial de l'organisation de spectacles et d'événements musicaux. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - organisation de concerts, de spectacles et de festivals (75,3%) : plus de 17 200 événements organisés en 2021. A fin 2021, le groupe dispose de 259 salles de spectacle dans le monde. En outre, le groupe développe une activité de management d'artistes ; - vente de billets de spectacles (18,1%) : 282,3 millions de billets vendus via les plateformes de billetterie Ticketmaster.com, Livenation.com et autres applications mobiles ; - sponsoring et prestations de services de marketing événementiel (6,6%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (80,7%), Royaume Uni (9,5%) et autres (9,8%).
Production de spectacles
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
99,77 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
117,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+17,92 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
