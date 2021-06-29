Connexion
    LBIRD   FR0000038242

LUMIBIRD

(LBIRD)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 29/06 17:35:24
16.32 EUR   -1.57%
28/06LUMIBIRD  : nomination d'un directeur de la RSE
CF
28/06LUMIBIRD  : Nomme son directeur rse
GL
11/06LUMIBIRD : Bon timing pour accompagner la tendance
Graphique LUMIBIRD
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,32 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,35 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,31%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LUMIBIRD18.09%445
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.5.82%193 712
DANAHER CORPORATION22.31%190 132
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.11.53%107 560
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.12.17%88 257
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG24.25%70 047