MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. conçoit et fabrique des produits semi-conducteurs pour les télécommunications, l'industrie, la défense et les centres de données. La société est spécialisée dans la conception de circuits d'application, analogiques et à signaux mixtes, la fabrication de semi-conducteurs composés (y compris l'arséniure de gallium (GaAs), le nitrure de gallium (GaN), le phosphure d'indium (InP) et le silicium spécialisé), l'emballage et l'assemblage et le test en bout de chaîne. Elle fabrique des semi-conducteurs composés, dont le GaAs, le GaN et l'InP. Elle offre un portefeuille de produits qui comprend des technologies de semi-conducteurs à radiofréquence (RF), à micro-ondes, analogiques et à signaux mixtes, ainsi qu'optiques. Les produits de la société sont des composants électroniques que ses clients intègrent généralement dans des systèmes électroniques, tels que les stations de base sans fil, les réseaux optiques, les réseaux de centres de données, les radars, les systèmes médicaux et les applications de test et de mesure. Elle dispose d'installations aux États-Unis, en Europe et en Asie.

