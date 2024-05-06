Action MTSI MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Actions

MTSI

US55405Y1001

Semi-conducteurs

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:33:16 06/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
103,3 USD +0,42 % Graphique intraday de MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. +1,11 % +13,13 %
Dernières actualités sur MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Benchmark Company réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Les actions de MACOM Technology Solutions chutent après la publication d'un revenu net inférieur au T2 fiscal et d'un revenu plus élevé MT
Transcript : MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, May 02, 2024
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 29 mars 2024 CI
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le troisième trimestre fiscal se terminant le 28 juin 2024 CI
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Evercore ISI favorable au dossier ZM
MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. présentera ses capacités au salon SATELLITE 2024 CI
Un initié de Macom Technology Solutions Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 3 393 059 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Macom Technology Solutions Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 11 476 364 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Macom Technology Solutions Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 37 916 733 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Macom Technology Solutions Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 030 715 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
MACOM Technology Solutions : baisse du résultat net ajusté et du chiffre d'affaires pour le 1er trimestre fiscal ; perspectives pour le 2e trimestre fiscal MT
Transcript : MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2024
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 29 décembre 2023 CI
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le deuxième trimestre fiscal se terminant le 29 mars 2024 CI
MACOM Technology ajoute 2 nouveaux produits à son portefeuille Pure Drive MT
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. annonce la nomination de Murugesan ?Raj ? Shanmugaraj en tant qu'administrateur indépendant CI
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Piper Sandler n'est plus positif ZM
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : BofA Securities réajuste son opinion à la hausse ZM
Un initié de Macom Technology Solutions Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 006 645 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MTSI) a finalisé l'acquisition de The Radio Frequency Business auprès de Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF). CI
Un initié de Macom Technology Solutions Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 022 575 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Macom Technology Solutions Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 079 494 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Macom Technology Solutions Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 147 741 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Macom Technology Solutions Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 715 965 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT

Profil Société

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. conçoit et fabrique des produits semi-conducteurs pour les télécommunications, l'industrie, la défense et les centres de données. La société est spécialisée dans la conception de circuits d'application, analogiques et à signaux mixtes, la fabrication de semi-conducteurs composés (y compris l'arséniure de gallium (GaAs), le nitrure de gallium (GaN), le phosphure d'indium (InP) et le silicium spécialisé), l'emballage et l'assemblage et le test en bout de chaîne. Elle fabrique des semi-conducteurs composés, dont le GaAs, le GaN et l'InP. Elle offre un portefeuille de produits qui comprend des technologies de semi-conducteurs à radiofréquence (RF), à micro-ondes, analogiques et à signaux mixtes, ainsi qu'optiques. Les produits de la société sont des composants électroniques que ses clients intègrent généralement dans des systèmes électroniques, tels que les stations de base sans fil, les réseaux optiques, les réseaux de centres de données, les radars, les systèmes médicaux et les applications de test et de mesure. Elle dispose d'installations aux États-Unis, en Europe et en Asie.
Secteur
Semi-conducteurs
Agenda
01/08/2024 - Q3 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Notations pour MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
102,8 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
108,3 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,33 %
Secteur Semi-conducteurs - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
+13,13 % 7,42 Md
NVIDIA CORPORATION Action NVIDIA Corporation
+84,99 % 2 185 Md
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Action Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+32,55 % 627 Md
BROADCOM INC. Action Broadcom Inc.
+16,24 % 592 Md
AMD (ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES) Action AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
+5,82 % 243 Md
QUALCOMM, INC. Action Qualcomm, Inc.
+25,37 % 200 Md
INTEL CORPORATION Action Intel Corporation
-38,15 % 132 Md
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Action Micron Technology, Inc.
+40,68 % 127 Md
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Action Arm Holdings plc
+41,90 % 105 Md
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Action Analog Devices, Inc.
+1,09 % 99 Md
Semi-conducteurs - Autres
