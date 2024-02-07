Magnite Inc. fournit des solutions technologiques pour automatiser l'achat et la vente d'inventaires publicitaires numériques. La société fournit une suite complète d'outils permettant aux vendeurs de contrôler leur activité publicitaire et de protéger l'expérience de visionnage des consommateurs. La société a lancé sa plateforme unifiée de télévision connectée (CTV) Magnite Streaming, qui fusionne la technologie des anciennes plateformes Magnite CTV et SpotX CTV. La plateforme permet aux vendeurs de CTV de maximiser leur rendement publicitaire de manière holistique à travers l'inventaire en direct et la vidéo à la demande (VOD), le linéaire adressable, la CTV et d'autres environnements over-the-top, tels que le mobile. Ses applications et services pour les acheteurs, y compris les annonceurs, les agences, les bureaux de négociation des agences et les plates-formes à la demande (DSP), pour acheter de l'inventaire publicitaire numérique ; et une place de marché transparente et indépendante qui met en contact les acheteurs et les vendeurs et facilite la prise de décision intelligente et l'exécution automatisée de la transaction à l'échelle.

Secteur Publicité et marketing