Action MGNI MAGNITE, INC.
Magnite, Inc.

Actions

MGNI

US55955D1000

Publicité et marketing

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:19:03 07/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
9,205 USD +0,16 % Graphique intraday de Magnite, Inc. +2,77 % -2,62 %
16:00 MAGNITE, INC. : B. Riley persiste à l'achat ZM
22/01 Magnite prévoit de refinancer ses facilités de crédit existantes MT

Dernières actualités sur Magnite, Inc.

MAGNITE, INC. : B. Riley persiste à l'achat ZM
Magnite prévoit de refinancer ses facilités de crédit existantes MT
MAGNITE, INC. : BofA Securities révise son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
Tennis Australia fait appel à Magnite pour la publicité programmatique et met en œuvre Demand Manager CI
IHeartMedia et Magnite unifient l'accès à la radiodiffusion et à l'audio numérique, offrant aux annonceurs un accès direct à l'inventaire de première qualité CI
Magnite ouvre un bureau en Inde MT
Magnite étend sa présence mondiale avec l'ouverture de son premier bureau en Inde CI
Un initié de Magnite a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 585 000 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
MAGNITE, INC. : Susquehanna toujours à l'achat ZM
MAGNITE, INC. : Opinion positive de B. Riley ZM
MAGNITE, INC. : RBC Capital Markets optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Magnite, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
Magnite, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
MAGNITE, INC. : RBC Capital Markets toujours à l'achat ZM
Magnite intègre le Media Data Cloud de Snowflake afin d'améliorer l'activation sécurisée des données pour les agences, les annonceurs et les propriétaires de médias à travers l'offre de streaming de Magnite. CI
Magnite annonce un partenariat mondial avec Scope3 pour améliorer le développement durable dans la publicité omnicanale CI
Magnite signe un accord avec Mediaocean pour améliorer l'accès à la télévision connectée MT
Magnite signe un accord avec Mediaocean pour améliorer l'accès à la télévision en continu pour les acheteurs de programmes linéaires locaux CI
Magnite fournira une technologie publicitaire à Virgin Media MT
Vente d'initié : Magnite MT
MAGNITE, INC. : Evercore ISI adopte une opinion positive ZM
MAGNITE, INC. : Truist Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
MAGNITE, INC. : Stephens Inc. réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM

Graphique Magnite, Inc.

Graphique Magnite, Inc.
Profil Société

Magnite Inc. fournit des solutions technologiques pour automatiser l'achat et la vente d'inventaires publicitaires numériques. La société fournit une suite complète d'outils permettant aux vendeurs de contrôler leur activité publicitaire et de protéger l'expérience de visionnage des consommateurs. La société a lancé sa plateforme unifiée de télévision connectée (CTV) Magnite Streaming, qui fusionne la technologie des anciennes plateformes Magnite CTV et SpotX CTV. La plateforme permet aux vendeurs de CTV de maximiser leur rendement publicitaire de manière holistique à travers l'inventaire en direct et la vidéo à la demande (VOD), le linéaire adressable, la CTV et d'autres environnements over-the-top, tels que le mobile. Ses applications et services pour les acheteurs, y compris les annonceurs, les agences, les bureaux de négociation des agences et les plates-formes à la demande (DSP), pour acheter de l'inventaire publicitaire numérique ; et une place de marché transparente et indépendante qui met en contact les acheteurs et les vendeurs et facilite la prise de décision intelligente et l'exécution automatisée de la transaction à l'échelle.
Secteur
Publicité et marketing
Agenda
28/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Magnite, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
11
Dernier Cours de Cloture
9,19 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
13,23 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+43,93 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Publicité et marketing

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MAGNITE, INC. Action Magnite, Inc.
-2,94 % 1 267 M $
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Action Publicis Groupe SA
+11,14 % 24 940 M $
OMNICOM GROUP., INC. Action Omnicom Group., Inc.
+1,29 % 17 616 M $
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. Action The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
-1,32 % 12 635 M $
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Action Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd.
-6,01 % 12 001 M $
WPP PLC Action WPP plc
+4,17 % 10 519 M $
JCDECAUX SE Action JCDECAUX SE
+1,70 % 4 250 M $
CYBERAGENT, INC. Action CyberAgent, Inc.
+15,58 % 3 535 M $
AUTOHOME INC. Action Autohome Inc.
-6,88 % 3 312 M $
PEOPLE.CN CO., LTD Action People.cn CO., LTD
-24,02 % 3 101 M $
Publicité et marketing
