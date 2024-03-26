Action MRO MARATHON OIL CORPORATION
Marathon Oil Corporation

Actions

MRO

US5658491064

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:53:23 26/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
27,5 USD -0,24 % Graphique intraday de Marathon Oil Corporation +1,80 % +13,76 %
19:00 MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre ZM
22/03 MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Marathon Oil Corporation

MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Stifel Nicolaus ZM
Un initié de Marathon Oil a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 172 719 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie progressent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent dans les échanges de l'après-midi de jeudi MT
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Argus relève sa recommandation à acheter ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Benchmark Company favorable sur le dossier ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities à l'achat ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
Marathon Oil Corporation annonce des changements de direction CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont en baisse avant la cloche vendredi MT
Marathon Oil nomme des chefs des finances et de la comptabilité MT
Marathon Oil promeut Rob White au poste de directeur financier RE
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Truist Securities reste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Marathon Oil Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Nvidia, Rivian, Moderna ... Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - AO
Marathon Oil : dégradation de ses comptes annuels AO
Marathon Oil : Baisse des revenus et des bénéfices au 4ème trimestre MT
Marathon Oil dépasse les estimations de bénéfices grâce à une augmentation de la production RE
Marathon Oil Corporation fournit des prévisions de production pour l'année 2024 CI
Marathon Oil Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Nvidia s'ébranle tandis que les minutes de la Fed s'écoulent RE
Marathon Oil Corporation déclare un dividende pour le quatrième trimestre 2023, payable le 11 mars 2024 CI
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Piper Sandler toujours à l'achat ZM

Graphique Marathon Oil Corporation

Graphique Marathon Oil Corporation
Profil Société

Marathon Oil Corporation est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. L'activité s'organise autour de 3 familles de produits : - pétrole brut et condensats de gaz : 172 000 barils de pétrole vendus par jour en 2021 ; - gaz naturel : 18,1 millions de m3 vendus par jour ; - gaz naturel liquéfié : 69 000 barils vendus par jour. 95,2% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
01/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Marathon Oil Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
25
Dernier Cours de Cloture
27,57 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
31,57 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+14,51 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION Action Marathon Oil Corporation
+13,76 % 15,91 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+4,15 % 291 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+8,57 % 148 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+38,15 % 114 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+18,64 % 81,4 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+4,12 % 73,81 Md
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+14,82 % 60,32 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+6,85 % 57,22 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+4,28 % 46,34 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-2,22 % 37,35 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
