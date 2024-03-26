Marathon Oil Corporation
Actions
MRO
US5658491064
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|27,5 USD
|-0,24 %
|+1,80 %
|+13,76 %
|19:00
|MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre
|ZM
|22/03
|MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+13,76 %
|15,91 Md
|+4,15 %
|291 Md
|+8,57 %
|148 Md
|+38,15 %
|114 Md
|+18,64 %
|81,4 Md
|+4,12 %
|73,81 Md
|+14,82 %
|60,32 Md
|+6,85 %
|57,22 Md
|+4,28 %
|46,34 Md
|-2,22 %
|37,35 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Marathon Oil Corporation - Nyse
- Actualités Marathon Oil Corporation
- Marathon Oil Corporation : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre