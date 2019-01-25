Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mediclinic International Plc    MDC   GB00B8HX8Z88

MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MDC)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...-2.02%1.49%Royaume UniActions
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...0.21%1.49%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP-2.59%0.37%Royaume UniActions
Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP-1.59%0.33%Royaume UniActions
HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP-1.59%0.33%Royaume UniActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-2.41%0.29%MondeActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...-1.08%0.14%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...0.00%0.14%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...0.00%0.14%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...-0.26%0.14%Royaume UniActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 334,22 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 269,80 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 55,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,78%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC-34.45%2 589
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.61.09%29 570
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-23.36%25 343
IHH HEALTHCARE-2.19%11 266
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-11.51%10 636
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 366
