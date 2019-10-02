|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|3.86%
|0.56%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|3.87%
|0.56%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...
|3.44%
|0.51%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR
|1.53%
|0.42%
|France
|Actions
|Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...
|3.35%
|0.32%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...
|3.19%
|0.30%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|3.34%
|0.22%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|1.98%
|0.22%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...
|1.42%
|0.11%
|Monde
|Actions
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|1.65%
|0.04%
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|2.32%
|0.04%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares International Developed Pro...
|2.68%
|0.03%
|Monde
|Actions