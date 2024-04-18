Microchip Technology, Inc.
MCHP
US5950171042
Semi-conducteurs
|85,07 USD
|-1,00 %
|-3,43 %
|-5,67 %
|MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Morgan Stanley toujours à l'achat
|17/04
|Microchip Technology, Inc. annonce une nouvelle solution intégrée de puissance d'actionnement
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-5,67 %
|45,97 Md
|+69,69 %
|2 068 Md
|+35,58 %
|642 Md
|+14,91 %
|594 Md
|+4,48 %
|249 Md
|+13,61 %
|184 Md
|-29,00 %
|152 Md
|-2,79 %
|151 Md
|+36,31 %
|129 Md
|+43,14 %
|111 Md
