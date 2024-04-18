Microchip Technology, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la production et la commercialisation de semi-conducteurs intégrés à destination notamment des secteurs des biens d'équipement domestique, de l'automobile, de l'informatique et des télécommunications. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - microcontrôleurs à signal mixte (56,3%). Le groupe développe également des circuits intégrés de sécurisation et des outils de programmation de microcontrôleurs pour des applications spécifiques ; - produits d'interface et analogiques (28,2%) ; - autres (15,5%) : notamment produits mémoires (mémoires électriques effaçables et reprogrammables). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amériques (25,7%), Asie (53,3%) et Europe (21%).

