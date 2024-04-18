Action MCHP MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Microchip Technology, Inc.

Actions

MCHP

US5950171042

Semi-conducteurs

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 17/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
85,07 USD -1,00 % Graphique intraday de Microchip Technology, Inc. -3,43 % -5,67 %
13:03 MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Morgan Stanley toujours à l'achat ZM
17/04 Microchip Technology, Inc. annonce une nouvelle solution intégrée de puissance d'actionnement CI

Dernières actualités sur Microchip Technology, Inc.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Morgan Stanley toujours à l'achat ZM
Microchip Technology, Inc. annonce une nouvelle solution intégrée de puissance d'actionnement CI
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Evercore ISI est acheteur ZM
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Evercore ISI favorable sur le dossier ZM
Microchip Technology Incorporated (NasdaqGS:MCHP) a acquis Neuronix AI labs. CI
Microchip Technology achève l'acquisition de la société sud-coréenne VSI MT
Microchip Technology Incorporated (NasdaqGS:MCHP) a acquis VSI Inc. CI
Microchip Technology élargit son partenariat avec Taiwan Semiconductor pour réduire les ruptures d'approvisionnement MT
Microchip Technology nomme Rich Simoncic au poste de directeur de l'exploitation CI
Microchip Technology présente l'ECC608 TrustMANAGER avec Kudelski IoT keySTREAM CI
Microchip Technology étend sa gamme de SRAM sérielles à des densités plus importantes et à des vitesses accrues CI
Microchip Technology développe des dispositifs CEC1736 TrustFLEX MT
Microchip Technology élargit la famille TrustFLEX avec les dispositifs Root of Trust de la plate-forme en temps réel CEC1736 CI
Microchip Technology lance un design de référence conforme aux normes Qi® V2.0 basé sur le dsPIC33 CI
Intel reçoit des fonds américains pour la fabrication de puces ; d'autres subventions et prêts sont prévus RE
Intel obtient près de 20 milliards de dollars de Biden pour stimuler la production de puces aux États-Unis RE
Un initié de Microchip Technology a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 3 392 789 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Wall Street en hausse, le S&P 500 atteint un record, les actions des sociétés à forte capitalisation prolongent le rallye RE
STMicroelectronics N : , plus forte hausse du CAC 40 à la clôture du jeudi 7 mars 2024 - AO
Transcript : Microchip Technology Incorporated Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-06-2024 03:35 PM
Transcript : Microchip Technology Incorporated Presents at 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference 2024, Mar-06-2024 09:15 AM
Le projet de Micron à New York fait l'objet d'un examen environnemental aux États-Unis RE
Microchip Technology présente des pilotes de moteur intégrés pour la commande de moteur en temps réel dans des environnements à espace restreint MT
Microchip lance de nouveaux pilotes de moteur intégrés à base de dsPIC® DSC qui regroupent les contrôleurs, les pilotes de porte et les communications dans un seul appareil. CI
Transcript : Microchip Technology Incorporated - Special Call

Profil Société

Microchip Technology, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la production et la commercialisation de semi-conducteurs intégrés à destination notamment des secteurs des biens d'équipement domestique, de l'automobile, de l'informatique et des télécommunications. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - microcontrôleurs à signal mixte (56,3%). Le groupe développe également des circuits intégrés de sécurisation et des outils de programmation de microcontrôleurs pour des applications spécifiques ; - produits d'interface et analogiques (28,2%) ; - autres (15,5%) : notamment produits mémoires (mémoires électriques effaçables et reprogrammables). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amériques (25,7%), Asie (53,3%) et Europe (21%).
Secteur
Semi-conducteurs
Agenda
06/05/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Microchip Technology, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
26
Dernier Cours de Cloture
85,07 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
93,35 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+9,73 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

