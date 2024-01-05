Action MBLY MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC.
Mobileye Global Inc.

Actions

MBLY

US60741F1049

Matériels et logiciels intégrés

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:54:43 05/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
29,56 USD -1,35 % Graphique intraday de Mobileye Global Inc. -31,46 % -31,46 %
18:03 MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : Needham & Co. toujours positif ZM
18:03 MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : Needham & Co. toujours positif ZM
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
MOBILEYE : Canaccord Genuity abaisse son objectif CF
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : RBC Capital Markets toujours à l'achat ZM
C'est pas bientaux fini ?
En Direct des Marchés : Sodexo, Casino, LDC, Euroapi, Disney, Ford, Galapagos, TUI, BYD...
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques en baisse en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT
Le S&P et le Dow Jones visent la première hausse de l'année 2024 grâce aux valeurs financières et aux chiffres de l'emploi. RE
Les plus fortes baisses de la mi-journée MT
Point marchés-L'Europe finit en hausse pour la première fois depuis le début de l'année RE
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : Wolfe Research dégrade son opinion à neutre ZM
Wall Street ouvre dans le désordre, les regards tournés vers l'emploi RE
Les contrats à terme sur les actions américaines sont étroitement mitigés avant la cloche, les traders s'abstenant de faire de gros paris avant le rapport sur l'emploi de vendredi. MT
Le S&P 500 et le Nasdaq devraient ouvrir en baisse après la publication des chiffres de l'emploi ; Apple dérape RE
Mobileye : objectifs 2023 resserrés, avertissement sur 2024 CF
Mobileye Global annonce un chiffre d'affaires préliminaire pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année 2023 conforme à ses prévisions ; émet des perspectives pour 2024 MT
Les plus fortes baisses du prémarché MT
Mobileye s'attend à ce que la surabondance de l'offre de puces affecte son chiffre d'affaires en 2024, les actions chutent RE
Mobileye prévoit un chiffre d'affaires préliminaire pour l'exercice 2024 inférieur aux estimations RE
Mobileye Global Inc. révise ses prévisions de résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année 2023 CI
Mobileye Global Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'ensemble de l'année 2024 CI
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : Raymond James optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Intel crée une société de logiciels d'intelligence artificielle avec le soutien de DigitalBridge RE

Graphique Mobileye Global Inc.

Profil Société

Mobileye Global Inc est une société basée en Israël qui est principalement active dans le domaine du développement et du déploiement de systèmes avancés d'aide à la conduite (ADAS) et de systèmes de conduite autonome (AV). Portefeuille de l'entreprise Les solutions de Mobileye reposent sur des technologies logicielles et matérielles spécialement conçues pour fournir les capacités nécessaires pour faire des systèmes avancés d'aide à la conduite et de la conduite autonome une réalité. Ces technologies sont destinées à améliorer la sécurité des usagers de la route, l'expérience de conduite et la circulation des personnes et des biens dans le monde entier. Les offres de la société comprennent l'assistance à la conduite, l'assistance à la conduite améliorée par le cloud, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye Chauffeur et Mobileye Drive. Mobileye Global Inc exerce ses activités dans le monde entier.
Secteur
Matériels et logiciels intégrés
Agenda
09/01/2024 - CES Conference
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Mobileye Global Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
25
Dernier Cours de Cloture
29,97 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
45,33 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+51,24 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Matériels et logiciels intégrés

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. Action Mobileye Global Inc.
-32,11 % 24 146 M $
CDW CORPORATION Action CDW Corporation
-6,07 % 28 812 M $
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED Action Unisplendour Corporation Limited
-8,58 % 7 292 M $
TATA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Action Tata Technologies Limited
-0,75 % 5 709 M $
TSINGHUA TONGFANG CO.,LTD. Action Tsinghua Tongfang Co.,Ltd.
-5,31 % 3 338 M $
AISINO CO.LTD. Action Aisino Co.Ltd.
-5,08 % 2 671 M $
SESA S.P.A. Action SeSa S.p.A.
-5,53 % 2 006 M $
PC CONNECTION, INC. Action PC Connection, Inc.
-5,27 % 1 691 M $
CRICUT, INC. Action Cricut, Inc.
-1,29 % 1 418 M $
LINEWELL SOFTWARE CO., LTD. Action Linewell Software Co., Ltd.
-5,46 % 1 007 M $
Matériels et logiciels intégrés
