Mobileye Global Inc.
Actions
MBLY
US60741F1049
Matériels et logiciels intégrés
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|29,56 USD
|-1,35 %
|-31,46 %
|-31,46 %
|18:03
|MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : Needham & Co. toujours positif
|ZM
|18:03
|MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-32,11 %
|24 146 M $
|-6,07 %
|28 812 M $
|-8,58 %
|7 292 M $
|-0,75 %
|5 709 M $
|-5,31 %
|3 338 M $
|-5,08 %
|2 671 M $
|-5,53 %
|2 006 M $
|-5,27 %
|1 691 M $
|-1,29 %
|1 418 M $
|-5,46 %
|1 007 M $
