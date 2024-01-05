Mobileye Global Inc est une société basée en Israël qui est principalement active dans le domaine du développement et du déploiement de systèmes avancés d'aide à la conduite (ADAS) et de systèmes de conduite autonome (AV). Portefeuille de l'entreprise Les solutions de Mobileye reposent sur des technologies logicielles et matérielles spécialement conçues pour fournir les capacités nécessaires pour faire des systèmes avancés d'aide à la conduite et de la conduite autonome une réalité. Ces technologies sont destinées à améliorer la sécurité des usagers de la route, l'expérience de conduite et la circulation des personnes et des biens dans le monde entier. Les offres de la société comprennent l'assistance à la conduite, l'assistance à la conduite améliorée par le cloud, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye Chauffeur et Mobileye Drive. Mobileye Global Inc exerce ses activités dans le monde entier.

Secteur Matériels et logiciels intégrés