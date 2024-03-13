NetApp, Inc.
Actions
NTAP
US64110D1046
Matériel informatique
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|101,8 USD
|-0,75 %
|-2,68 %
|+15,69 %
|16:14
|NETAPP, INC. : BofA Securities toujours négatif
|ZM
|05/03
|Transcript : NetApp, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-05-2024 02:50 PM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+15,69 %
|21,16 Md
|+19,09 %
|20,42 Md
|+21,69 %
|2,58 Md
|-3,31 %
|952 M
|-6,73 %
|829 M
|-3,05 %
|704 M
|-5,83 %
|475 M
|-6,91 %
|460 M
|-0,79 %
|253 M
|+6,10 %
|204 M
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action NetApp, Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités NetApp, Inc.
- NetApp, Inc. : BofA Securities toujours négatif