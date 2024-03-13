Action NTAP NETAPP, INC.
NetApp, Inc.

Actions

NTAP

US64110D1046

Matériel informatique

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:30:10 13/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
101,8 USD -0,75 % Graphique intraday de NetApp, Inc. -2,68 % +15,69 %
16:14 NETAPP, INC. : BofA Securities toujours négatif ZM
05/03 Transcript : NetApp, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-05-2024 02:50 PM

Dernières actualités sur NetApp, Inc.

NETAPP, INC. : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
NetApp accélère l'innovation en matière d'IA grâce à une infrastructure de données intelligente CI
NetApp lutte contre les ransomwares en temps réel grâce à l'intelligence artificielle intégrée au stockage d'entreprise et à des solutions de cyber-résilience améliorées CI
NETAPP, INC. : Argus passe de neutre à achat ZM
Wall Street : feu d'artifices de records vendredi CF
Wall Street : feu d'artifices de records, secteur semi-C +4% CF
Le S&P 500 et le Nasdaq prolongent leurs records de clôture MT
L'indice S&P 500 atteint un nouveau record grâce aux secteurs de la technologie, de l'immobilier et de la consommation discrétionnaire ; le secteur de la santé recule MT
Le S&P 500 et le Nasdaq clôturent leur série de records MT
Les marchés boursiers américains clôturent en hausse vendredi suite aux données sur l'industrie manufacturière et le sentiment des consommateurs MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques en forte hausse en fin d'après-midi MT
Les actions progressent en cours de journée, les investisseurs évaluant les données du secteur manufacturier et le sentiment des consommateurs MT
La faiblesse de l'indice de confiance des consommateurs et de l'industrie manufacturière entraîne une hausse des indices boursiers américains et une baisse des rendements des obligations d'État. MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques en forte hausse vendredi après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT
NETAPP, INC. : JPMorgan Chase déconseille le dossier ZM
Le rallye se poursuit, les indices boursiers américains de référence augmentent après les baisses de l'indice de confiance des consommateurs et de l'industrie manufacturière. MT
Faits marquants à la mi-journée : L'indice ISM manufacturier chute ; Musk poursuit OpenAI ; NYCB chute après des nominations exécutives ; NetApp augmente après les résultats du troisième trimestre fiscal ; Boeing en pourparlers pour l'achat de Spirit AeroSystems MT
Les actions de NetApp bondissent après les résultats positifs du troisième trimestre fiscal MT
NETAPP, INC. : UBS n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
NETAPP, INC. : TD Cowen favorable sur le dossier ZM
NETAPP, INC. : Barclays toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
NetApp : hausse de 42% du BPA au 3e trimestre CF

Profil Société

NetApp, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation d'équipements dédiés à la gestion et au stockage de données en réseau. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente de produits (52%) : serveurs de fichiers, de cache et de stockage, logiciels de gestion de données, de distribution de contenus et de synthèse d'informations ; - prestations de services support (37,1%) : prestations de conseil, de maintenance, d'assistance technique et de formation ; - prestations de services cloud (6,3%) : prestations de stockage et de gestion des données dans le cloud ; - prestations de services professionnels (4,6%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amériques (54,8%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (31,3%) et Asie-Pacifique (13,9%).
Secteur
Matériel informatique
Agenda
04/04/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Notations pour NetApp, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
102,5 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
104,8 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+2,17 %
Secteur Appareils de stockage

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
NETAPP, INC. Action NetApp, Inc.
+15,69 % 21,16 Md
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Action Western Digital Corporation
+19,09 % 20,42 Md
SHANNON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Action Shannon Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd.
+21,69 % 2,58 Md
NETAC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Action Netac Technology Co., Ltd.
-3,31 % 952 M
INNODISK CORPORATION Action Innodisk Corporation
-6,73 % 829 M
QUANTA STORAGE INC. Action Quanta Storage Inc.
-3,05 % 704 M
ARGOSY RESEARCH INC. Action Argosy Research Inc.
-5,83 % 475 M
NETLIST, INC. Action Netlist, Inc.
-6,91 % 460 M
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Action Austriacard Holdings AG
-0,79 % 253 M
INFORTREND TECHNOLOGY, INC. Action Infortrend Technology, Inc.
+6,10 % 204 M
Appareils de stockage
