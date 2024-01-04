Northland Power Inc. est un producteur mondial d'électricité basé au Canada, dont l'objectif est de contribuer à la transition vers l'énergie propre en produisant de l'électricité à partir de ressources renouvelables propres. La société possède et gère un ensemble diversifié de moyens de production, y compris des énergies renouvelables terrestres, du gaz naturel, et fournit de l'énergie par l'intermédiaire d'un service public réglementé. Ses installations produisent de l'électricité à partir de gaz naturel propre et de ressources renouvelables telles que le vent et le soleil. Les segments de la société comprennent les installations éoliennes en mer, les installations renouvelables à terre, les installations de gaz naturel efficaces et les services publics. Elle exploite des installations éoliennes terrestres et offshore au Canada et en Europe, avec une production annuelle totale de plus de 5 000 GWh. Elle a environ 13 projets solaires au sol au Canada. Les installations de gaz naturel de la société utilisent des turbines pour produire de l'électricité. La société dispose également d'un inventaire de projets en construction et à différents stades de développement, représentant une capacité potentielle de plus de 15 GW.