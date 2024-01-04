Action NPI NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Northland Power Inc.

Actions

NPI

CA6665111002

Producteurs indépendants d'électricité

Temps Différé Toronto S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 18:06:50 04/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
23,86 CAD +0,42 % Graphique intraday de Northland Power Inc. -0,95 % -0,83 %
18:01 NORTHLAND POWER INC. : BMO Capital favorable sur le dossier ZM
28/12 Northland Power conclut la transaction avec Gentari International Renewables ; la Banque Nationale considère la vente de Gentari comme positive MT

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Northland Power Inc.

NORTHLAND POWER INC. : BMO Capital favorable sur le dossier ZM
Northland Power conclut la transaction avec Gentari International Renewables ; la Banque Nationale considère la vente de Gentari comme positive MT
La Banque Nationale met à jour ses estimations pour le quatrième trimestre de Northland Power et relève l'objectif de prix ; baisse de 1,6%. MT
RBC Marchés des Capitaux ajoute Northland Power à sa liste des meilleures idées dans le secteur de l'énergie MT
Les acteurs étrangers de l'énergie éolienne pressent le Japon d'intensifier les ventes aux enchères en mer RE
Northland Power annonce la nomination d'Ellen Smith à son conseil d'administration CI
Energa Wytwarzanie et Northland Power vont créer une entreprise commune en Pologne CI
Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. signe des ententes avec Northland Power Inc CI
La Banque Nationale apporte des changements mineurs aux prévisions du quatrième trimestre de Northland Power suite aux résultats du troisième trimestre MT
NORTHLAND POWER INC. : BMO Capital persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Northland Power Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023 CI
La Banque Nationale du Canada déclare que le BAIIA ajusté de Northland Power au troisième trimestre est supérieur aux attentes MT
Northland Power Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Eiffage : remporte un contrat de fabrication en Pologne CF
Eiffage remporte un contrat de fabrication de pièces de transition pour le parc éolien Baltic Power RE
La Banque Nationale estime que Northland Power est sur une base solide suite à la clôture financière des projets Hai Long et Baltic Power MT
NORTHLAND POWER INC. : RBC Capital Markets favorable sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Northland Power Inc. - Special Call CI
Vestas obtient une nouvelle commande pour un projet éolien offshore en Pologne MT
NORTHLAND POWER INC. : ATB Capital persiste à l'achat ZM
Le TSX affiche la plus forte baisse hebdomadaire depuis 2023 ; en baisse de 4,1%. RE
Northland Power obtient un financement de 5,0 milliards de dollars pour le projet éolien offshore Hai Long ; la Banque nationale prévoit un taux de rendement interne de 9%. MT
Le japonais Mitsui et le canadien Northland vont construire un parc éolien offshore de 1 GW à Taïwan RE
Mitsui & Co. Ltd. et Northland Power Inc. prennent la décision finale d'investir dans le projet d'énergie éolienne en mer de Hai Long à Taïwan prennent une décision finale d'investissement dans le projet d'énergie éolienne en mer de Hai Long à Taïwan CI
Société Générale : finance un projet éolien en Pologne CF

Graphique Northland Power Inc.

Graphique Northland Power Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Northland Power Inc. est un producteur mondial d'électricité basé au Canada, dont l'objectif est de contribuer à la transition vers l'énergie propre en produisant de l'électricité à partir de ressources renouvelables propres. La société possède et gère un ensemble diversifié de moyens de production, y compris des énergies renouvelables terrestres, du gaz naturel, et fournit de l'énergie par l'intermédiaire d'un service public réglementé. Ses installations produisent de l'électricité à partir de gaz naturel propre et de ressources renouvelables telles que le vent et le soleil. Les segments de la société comprennent les installations éoliennes en mer, les installations renouvelables à terre, les installations de gaz naturel efficaces et les services publics. Elle exploite des installations éoliennes terrestres et offshore au Canada et en Europe, avec une production annuelle totale de plus de 5 000 GWh. Elle a environ 13 projets solaires au sol au Canada. Les installations de gaz naturel de la société utilisent des turbines pour produire de l'électricité. La société dispose également d'un inventaire de projets en construction et à différents stades de développement, représentant une capacité potentielle de plus de 15 GW.
Secteur
Producteurs indépendants d'électricité
Agenda
22/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Northland Power Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
23,76 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen
30,67 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+29,07 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Producteurs indépendants dénergie renouvelable

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
NORTHLAND POWER INC. Action Northland Power Inc.
-0,83 % 4 530 M $
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED Action Adani Green Energy Limited
+5,98 % 32 272 M $
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC. Action Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower Inc.
+3,13 % 22 485 M $
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. Action Engie Brasil Energia S.A.
-2,40 % 7 382 M $
NEOEN Action Neoen
-5,48 % 4 737 M $
ERG S.P.A. Action ERG S.p.A.
-4,23 % 4 403 M $
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC. Action Clearway Energy, Inc.
-2,19 % 3 076 M $
RENANTIS S.P.A Action Renantis S.p.A
-.--% 2 885 M $
ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL NEW ENERGY INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD. Action Zhejiang Provincial New Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd.
+0,99 % 2 775 M $
AUREN ENERGIA S.A. Action Auren Energia S.A.
+0,38 % 2 731 M $
Producteurs indépendants dénergie renouvelable
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Northland Power Inc. - Toronto S.E.
  4. Actualités Northland Power Inc.
  5. Northland Power Inc. : BMO Capital favorable sur le dossier
Prenez une bonne résolution pour 2024 !
Abonnez-vous Maintenant