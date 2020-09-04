Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.    OLLI

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.

(OLLI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Retail ETF - USD0.74%1.44%Etats UnisActions - Vente au détail
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-1.97%0.80%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD-1.95%0.37%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD-1.16%0.37%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-1.31%0.36%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-0.34%0.07%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-0.86%0.06%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 115,07 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 93,03 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 49,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.42.44%6 082
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY55.80%16 920
NEXT PLC-17.87%9 744
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY1.33%5 369
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-49.48%2 791
JUMBO S.A.-19.68%2 397
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group