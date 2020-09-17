Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Ontex Group NV    ONTEX   BE0974276082

ONTEX GROUP NV

(ONTEX)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 29/12 14:12:45
11.125 EUR   -0.04%
22/12ONTEX : nouvelle directrice générale début janvier
CF
22/12ONTEX GROUP NV : Mouvements des dirigeants et mandataires sociaux
CO
25/11ONTEX : Crédit Suisse réhausse son opinion sur le titre
CF
ETFs positionnés sur ONTEX GROUP NVETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.80%0.48%EuropeActions



Graphique ONTEX GROUP NV
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,87 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,13 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 68,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ONTEX GROUP NV-41.44%1 082
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-2.66%45 541
UNICHARM CORPORATION33.97%28 720
ESSITY AB-13.25%22 294
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.70%8 247
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED46.33%3 287
