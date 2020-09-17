ETFs positionnés sur ONTEX GROUP NV ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend... 1.80% 0.48% Europe Actions





Décryptage Qu'importe le flocon pourvu qu'on ait l'ivresse Graphique ONTEX GROUP NV Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 12 Objectif de cours Moyen 13,87 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,13 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 68,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,6% Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,8% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) ONTEX GROUP NV -41.44% 1 082 KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION -2.66% 45 541 UNICHARM CORPORATION 33.97% 28 720 ESSITY AB -13.25% 22 294 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -2.70% 8 247 VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 46.33% 3 287