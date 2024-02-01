PagSeguro Digital Ltd. est un fournisseur innovant de solutions technologiques financières destinées principalement aux consommateurs, aux entrepreneurs individuels, aux micro-commerçants, aux petites entreprises et aux entreprises de taille moyenne au Brésil. Son écosystème numérique de bout en bout permet à ses commerçants non seulement d'accepter des paiements, mais aussi de développer et de gérer leurs activités. Il offre un écosystème bilatéral, fournissant des services bancaires et de paiement par le biais d'une interface unique, avec une application, une plateforme et un support client. Son écosystème bancaire numérique comprend le compte numérique gratuit PagBank, sous la marque PagBank, et offre environ 40 méthodes d'encaissement et 13 options d'encaissement. S'adressant principalement aux entrepreneurs individuels, aux micro-commerçants et aux petites et moyennes entreprises (PME), l'entreprise propose une gamme d'appareils POS et mPOS spécialement conçus pour répondre à leurs besoins commerciaux. L'écosystème de paiement de bout en bout de la société permet à ses clients d'accepter une gamme de méthodes de paiement en ligne et en personne.

