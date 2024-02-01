Action PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Actions

PAGS

KYG687071012

Services d'assistance aux entreprises

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:17:02 01/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
13,46 USD +4,58 % Graphique intraday de PagSeguro Digital Ltd. +2,43 % +7,94 %
19:01 PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : UBS reste à l'achat ZM
15:01 PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : New Street passe à neutre sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : UBS reste à l'achat ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : New Street passe à neutre sur le dossier ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Goldman Sachs revoit son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : UBS optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : PagSeguro Digital Ltd., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2023
La banque brésilienne Pagbank annonce une croissance de 8 % de ses bénéfices grâce à la baisse de ses frais financiers RE
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Goldman Sachs toujours vendeur ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Itau BBA n'est plus positif ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : UBS favorable sur le dossier ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : New Street passe de neutre à achat ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : JPMorgan Chase est neutre ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Deutsche Bank Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Itau BBA optimiste sur le dossier ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Goldman Sachs toujours vendeur ZM
PagSeguro Digital augmente son bénéfice par action au deuxième trimestre, mais son chiffre d'affaires diminue ; les actions chutent après les heures de bureau MT
Transcript : PagSeguro Digital Ltd., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2023
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
La fintech brésilienne Pagbank manque les prévisions avec une légère croissance de ses bénéfices RE
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : New Street dégrade son opinion à neutre ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : HSBC adopte une opinion positive ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : JPMorgan Chase conserve son opinion neutre ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Goldman Sachs toujours à vendre sur le dossier ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Citigroup persiste à l'achat ZM
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Barclays persiste à l'achat ZM

Graphique PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Graphique PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Profil Société

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. est un fournisseur innovant de solutions technologiques financières destinées principalement aux consommateurs, aux entrepreneurs individuels, aux micro-commerçants, aux petites entreprises et aux entreprises de taille moyenne au Brésil. Son écosystème numérique de bout en bout permet à ses commerçants non seulement d'accepter des paiements, mais aussi de développer et de gérer leurs activités. Il offre un écosystème bilatéral, fournissant des services bancaires et de paiement par le biais d'une interface unique, avec une application, une plateforme et un support client. Son écosystème bancaire numérique comprend le compte numérique gratuit PagBank, sous la marque PagBank, et offre environ 40 méthodes d'encaissement et 13 options d'encaissement. S'adressant principalement aux entrepreneurs individuels, aux micro-commerçants et aux petites et moyennes entreprises (PME), l'entreprise propose une gamme d'appareils POS et mPOS spécialement conçus pour répondre à leurs besoins commerciaux. L'écosystème de paiement de bout en bout de la société permet à ses clients d'accepter une gamme de méthodes de paiement en ligne et en personne.
Secteur
Services d'assistance aux entreprises
Agenda
22/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
63,5 BRL
Objectif de cours Moyen
67,77 BRL
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,72 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Paiements et transactions

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. Action PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
+7,82 % 4 115 M $
FISERV, INC. Action Fiserv, Inc.
+7,65 % 85 148 M $
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. Action PayPal Holdings, Inc.
+0,02 % 66 144 M $
BLOCK, INC. Action Block, Inc.
-14,93 % 40 048 M $
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. Action Global Payments Inc.
+5,57 % 34 692 M $
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Action FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
+4,04 % 20 934 M $
EDENRED SE Action Edenred SE
+0,33 % 14 987 M $
WISE PLC Action Wise plc
-7,64 % 10 551 M $
NEXI S.P.A Action Nexi S.p.A
-4,83 % 10 166 M $
WEX INC. Action WEX Inc.
+5,57 % 8 735 M $
Paiements et transactions
