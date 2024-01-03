Action PZZA PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Papa John's International, Inc.

Actions

PZZA

US6988131024

Restaurants et bars

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:47:04 03/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
74,12 USD -2,29 % Graphique intraday de Papa John's International, Inc. -5,04 % -2,95 %
17:03 PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
18/12 Papa Johns présente sa nouvelle croûte farcie Cheesy Calzone Epic CI

Dernières actualités sur Papa John's International, Inc.

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Papa Johns présente sa nouvelle croûte farcie Cheesy Calzone Epic CI
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus n'est plus acheteur ZM
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities est neutre sur le titre ZM
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oppenheimer à l'achat ZM
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : KeyBanc Capital Markets reste à l'achat ZM
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Wedbush reste à l'achat ZM
Les actions de Papa John's International baissent après que les bénéfices ajustés et le chiffre d'affaires du troisième trimestre aient manqué les prévisions MT
Papa John's International, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 24 septembre 2023 CI
Transcript : Papa John's International, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
1Vision a racheté Preferred Marketing Solutions, Inc. à Papa John's International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PZZA). CI
Papa John?s International, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 24 novembre 2023 CI
Papa John's International, Inc. nomme John Garratt et Stephen Gibbs au conseil d'administration CI
Papa Johns annonce des nominations de cadres à compter du 18 septembre 2023 CI
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Wedbush réajuste son opinion à la hausse ZM
Les actions de Bloomin' Brands augmentent après que Starboard ait révélé une participation de près de 10%. MT
Transcript : Papa John's International, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023 CI
Papa John's International, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 25 juin 2023 CI
Papa John's International, Inc. déclare un dividende en espèces pour le troisième trimestre 2023, payable le 25 août 2023 CI
Papa John's nomme Patrick Coelho au poste de premier vice-président du développement et lui confie un nouveau rôle dans le cadre de la croissance de la région. CI
Papa John's International, Inc. nomme John Miller au conseil d'administration CI
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : OTR Global passe à l'achat ZM
Une cour d'appel américaine déclare que Papa John's ne peut pas forcer un chauffeur à recourir à l'arbitrage RE

Graphique Papa John's International, Inc.

Graphique Papa John's International, Inc.
Profil Société

Papa John's International, Inc. exploite et franchise des restaurants de livraison et de vente à emporter de pizzas et, sur certains marchés internationaux, des restaurants de restauration et de livraison sous la marque Papa John's. La société exerce ses activités dans quatre secteurs : Le segment des restaurants nationaux détenus par la société comprend les activités de tous les restaurants nationaux détenus par la société ; le segment des commissariats d'Amérique du Nord comprend environ 11 centres régionaux de production de pâte et de contrôle de la qualité de la distribution aux États-Unis ; le segment des franchises d'Amérique du Nord comprend les activités de vente et de soutien des franchises ; et le segment des opérations internationales comprend principalement les ventes de distribution aux restaurants Papa John's franchisés situés au Royaume-Uni et ses activités de vente et de soutien des franchises. La société exploite environ 5 706 restaurants Papa John's, soit 522 restaurants détenus en propre et 5 184 restaurants franchisés dans 48 pays et territoires.
Secteur
Restaurants et bars
Agenda
09/01/2024 - ICR Conference - Fireside Chat
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Papa John's International, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
75,86 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
78,38 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+3,32 %
Secteur Restaurants et bars

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Papa John's International, Inc.
-3,15 % 2 485 M $
COMPASS GROUP PLC Action Compass Group PLC
-0,28 % 46 124 M $
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. Action Darden Restaurants, Inc.
-2,06 % 19 525 M $
SODEXO Action Sodexo
+0,63 % 16 042 M $
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. Action Haidilao International Holding Ltd.
-2,34 % 9 971 M $
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION Action Jollibee Foods Corporation
+1,27 % 5 138 M $
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED Action Jubilant FoodWorks Limited
-1,96 % 4 418 M $
GREGGS PLC Action Greggs plc
-0,54 % 3 352 M $
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Action Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.
-.--% 3 314 M $
AUTOGRILL Action Autogrill
-.--% 2 959 M $
Restaurants et bars
