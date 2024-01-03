Papa John's International, Inc. exploite et franchise des restaurants de livraison et de vente à emporter de pizzas et, sur certains marchés internationaux, des restaurants de restauration et de livraison sous la marque Papa John's. La société exerce ses activités dans quatre secteurs : Le segment des restaurants nationaux détenus par la société comprend les activités de tous les restaurants nationaux détenus par la société ; le segment des commissariats d'Amérique du Nord comprend environ 11 centres régionaux de production de pâte et de contrôle de la qualité de la distribution aux États-Unis ; le segment des franchises d'Amérique du Nord comprend les activités de vente et de soutien des franchises ; et le segment des opérations internationales comprend principalement les ventes de distribution aux restaurants Papa John's franchisés situés au Royaume-Uni et ses activités de vente et de soutien des franchises. La société exploite environ 5 706 restaurants Papa John's, soit 522 restaurants détenus en propre et 5 184 restaurants franchisés dans 48 pays et territoires.

Secteur Restaurants et bars