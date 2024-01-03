Papa John's International, Inc.
Actions
PZZA
US6988131024
Restaurants et bars
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|74,12 USD
|-2,29 %
|-5,04 %
|-2,95 %
|17:03
|PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
|ZM
|18/12
|Papa Johns présente sa nouvelle croûte farcie Cheesy Calzone Epic
|CI
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-3,15 %
|2 485 M $
|-0,28 %
|46 124 M $
|-2,06 %
|19 525 M $
|+0,63 %
|16 042 M $
|-2,34 %
|9 971 M $
|+1,27 %
|5 138 M $
|-1,96 %
|4 418 M $
|-0,54 %
|3 352 M $
|-.--%
|3 314 M $
|-.--%
|2 959 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Papa John's International, Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Papa John's International, Inc.
- Papa John's International, Inc. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre