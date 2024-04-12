Action PR PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Permian Resources Corporation

Actions

PR

US71424F1057

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:26:12 12/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
17,96 USD +0,87 % Graphique intraday de Permian Resources Corporation +0,31 % +32,24 %
17:08 PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
11/04 PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Permian Resources Corporation

PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus toujours positif ZM
PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : Piper Sandler à l'achat ZM
PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
L'unité Permian Resources va racheter 356,4 millions de dollars d'obligations MT
PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : Benchmark Company toujours positif ZM
PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
Permian Resources fixe le prix de l'offre publique secondaire d'actions ordinaires MT
Les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions sont mitigés avant la cloche, les traders espérant des indices sur le calendrier des réductions de taux. MT
PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : Truist Securities reste à l'achat ZM
PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Un initié de Permian Resources a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 759 135 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie gagnent en pré-marché mercredi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Energie MT
Transcript : Permian Resources Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2024
Permian Resources : Bénéfices ajustés du 4ème trimestre stables, augmentation des ventes - Les actions sont en hausse après les heures de bureau MT
Permian Resources Corporation annonce ses résultats de production pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Permian Resources Corporation fournit des prévisions de production pour l'année 2024 CI
Permian Resources Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Permian Resources Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces de base et variable sur ses actions ordinaires de classe A, payable le 21 mars 2024 CI
Permian Resources annonce des opérations d'optimisation de portefeuille MT
PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : Piper Sandler reste à l'achat ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie ralentissent en fin d'après-midi vendredi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT

Graphique Permian Resources Corporation

Graphique Permian Resources Corporation
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Permian Resources Corporation est une société pétrolière et gazière indépendante. La société se concentre sur l'acquisition, l'optimisation et le développement de propriétés pétrolières et gazières. Les actifs et les activités de la société sont concentrés au cur du bassin du Delaware. Ses activités sont concentrées au cur du bassin du Delaware et comprennent plus de 407 000 acres de concessions nettes dans le bassin permien, notamment dans les comtés d'Eddy et de Lea, au Nouveau-Mexique, et dans les comtés de Reeves et de Ward, au Texas. La société détient une participation directe moyenne de 83 % dans 2 577 puits productifs bruts (2 143 nets) exploités et une participation directe moyenne d'environ 11 % dans 1 094 puits productifs bruts (120 nets) non exploités. Ses puits sont principalement des puits de pétrole (3 150 bruts) qui produisent du gaz naturel associé riche en liquides.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
01/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Permian Resources Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
17,81 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
19,04 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,92 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION Action Permian Resources Corporation
+32,39 % 10,4 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+8,76 % 299 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+15,21 % 156 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+46,92 % 122 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+28,56 % 86,69 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+14,03 % 78,96 Md
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+23,58 % 64,19 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+18,80 % 61,4 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+9,45 % 48,41 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-2,77 % 37,82 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action PR
  4. Actualités Permian Resources Corporation
  5. Permian Resources Corporation : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation à l'achat