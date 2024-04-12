Permian Resources Corporation est une société pétrolière et gazière indépendante. La société se concentre sur l'acquisition, l'optimisation et le développement de propriétés pétrolières et gazières. Les actifs et les activités de la société sont concentrés au cur du bassin du Delaware. Ses activités sont concentrées au cur du bassin du Delaware et comprennent plus de 407 000 acres de concessions nettes dans le bassin permien, notamment dans les comtés d'Eddy et de Lea, au Nouveau-Mexique, et dans les comtés de Reeves et de Ward, au Texas. La société détient une participation directe moyenne de 83 % dans 2 577 puits productifs bruts (2 143 nets) exploités et une participation directe moyenne d'environ 11 % dans 1 094 puits productifs bruts (120 nets) non exploités. Ses puits sont principalement des puits de pétrole (3 150 bruts) qui produisent du gaz naturel associé riche en liquides.

