RECTICEL    REC   BE0003656676

ETFs positionnés sur RECTICELETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-6.75%0.16%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,83 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,34 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 19,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RECTICEL0.36%542
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.17%74 234
AIR LIQUIDE-0.91%69 340
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.46.52%38 405
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-26.62%23 145
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.26.74%21 321
