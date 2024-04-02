Action RGA REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated

Actions

RGA

US7593516047

Réassurance

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:01 01/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
194,9 USD +1,03 % Graphique intraday de Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated +1,93 % +20,45 %
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED : JPMorgan Chase confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated nomme Alison Rand à son conseil d'administration CI
Reinsurance Group of America et Japan Post Insurance signent un accord de réassurance de 4,63 milliards de dollars MT
Un initié de Reinsurance Group Of America a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 679 725 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Reinsurance Group Of America a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 346 951 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Reinsurance Group Of America a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 542 422 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié d'Arch Capital Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 4 374 025 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Prudential Financial, Inc. et Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated sont chargés de tenir les promesses de retraite de Verizon Communications Inc. pour un montant de 5,9 milliards de dollars CI
Un initié de Reinsurance Group Of America a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 272 866 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED : Wells Fargo Securities toujours positif ZM
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED : UBS toujours à l'achat ZM
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED : RBC Capital Markets réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Transcript : Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2024
Reinsurance Group of America : baisse du bénéfice net au 4ème trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires MT
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier, payable le 27 février 2024 CI
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 500 millions de dollars. CI
La Bâloise signe un accord de réassurance avec RGA International pour optimiser un portefeuille d'assurance-vie MT
Bâloise réassure un portefeuille dans l'assurance-vie en Belgique AW
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated nomme Sunil Sharma au poste de CEO pour l'Inde CI
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated autorise un plan de rachat. CI
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED : UBS réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED : Jefferies & Co. passe à l'achat ZM
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated lance Ruby Reinsurance Company CI

Profil Société

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated est une société holding d'assurance. La société est un fournisseur de solutions financières et de réassurance vie et santé traditionnelles. La société compte quatre segments. Le secteur traditionnel des États-Unis et de l'Amérique latine fournit des services de réassurance vie et santé individuelle et collective, y compris des services de soins de longue durée, à des clients nationaux pour une variété de produits. Le secteur traditionnel canadien est principalement engagé dans la réassurance vie individuelle et, dans une moindre mesure, dans la réassurance vie et santé collective, maladies graves et invalidité. Le secteur traditionnel Europe, Moyen-Orient et Afrique propose des produits d'assurance vie et santé individuels et collectifs par le biais d'accords de coassurance et de contrats à terme renouvelables annuellement, ainsi que la réassurance de la couverture des maladies redoutées. Le secteur traditionnel de l'Asie-Pacifique propose des produits individuels et collectifs de réassurance vie et santé, de couverture des maladies graves, de l'invalidité et des pensions de retraite par le biais d'accords de coassurance et de contrats à terme renouvelables annuellement.
Secteur
Réassurance
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
11
Dernier Cours de Cloture
194,9 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
193,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,63 %
