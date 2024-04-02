Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated est une société holding d'assurance. La société est un fournisseur de solutions financières et de réassurance vie et santé traditionnelles. La société compte quatre segments. Le secteur traditionnel des États-Unis et de l'Amérique latine fournit des services de réassurance vie et santé individuelle et collective, y compris des services de soins de longue durée, à des clients nationaux pour une variété de produits. Le secteur traditionnel canadien est principalement engagé dans la réassurance vie individuelle et, dans une moindre mesure, dans la réassurance vie et santé collective, maladies graves et invalidité. Le secteur traditionnel Europe, Moyen-Orient et Afrique propose des produits d'assurance vie et santé individuels et collectifs par le biais d'accords de coassurance et de contrats à terme renouvelables annuellement, ainsi que la réassurance de la couverture des maladies redoutées. Le secteur traditionnel de l'Asie-Pacifique propose des produits individuels et collectifs de réassurance vie et santé, de couverture des maladies graves, de l'invalidité et des pensions de retraite par le biais d'accords de coassurance et de contrats à terme renouvelables annuellement.

Secteur Réassurance