Ajouter à une liste
Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Actions

STX

IE00BKVD2N49

Matériel informatique

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:30:12 13/03/2024
88,64 USD -2,71 % Graphique intraday de Seagate Technology Holdings plc -5,17 % +4,57 %
16:16 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : BofA Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
06/03 Transcript : Seagate Technology Holdings plc Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-06-2024 08:45 AM

Dernières actualités sur Seagate Technology Holdings plc

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : BofA Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Seagate Technology Holdings plc Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-06-2024 08:45 AM
Un initié de Seagate Technology Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 107 258 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Seagate Technology Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 493 880 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Le groupe Sony va produire des diodes laser pour doubler la capacité des disques durs MT
Sony s'associe à Seagate pour la production de disques durs destinés à l'IA -Nikkei RE
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Seagate Technology et OORT lancent une collaboration pour soutenir un projet de service de cloud décentralisé MT
OORT collabore avec Seagate Technology Holdings plc Lyve Services pour renforcer les services cloud décentralisés axés sur l'intelligence artificielle CI
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre ZM
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
Les résultats et les prévisions de Seagate pour le deuxième trimestre fiscal montrent une progression attendue dans un contexte d'amélioration de l'industrie, selon Wedbush MT
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Rosenblatt Securities à l'achat ZM
Seagate prévoit un chiffre d'affaires pour le troisième trimestre conforme aux estimations du marché grâce à la reprise du marché des PC RE
Transcript : Seagate Technology Holdings plc, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 24, 2024
Seagate Technology : baisse des bénéfices et du chiffre d'affaires non GAAP au deuxième trimestre fiscal ; publication des perspectives pour le troisième trimestre fiscal MT
Seagate Technology Holdings plc publie ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 29 décembre 2023 CI
Seagate Technology Holdings plc déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 4 avril 2024 CI
Seagate Technology Holdings plc présente ses prévisions de résultats pour le troisième trimestre 2024 CI
Wall Street dans le vert, portée par la technologie AW
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Cantor Fitzgerald n'est plus à l'achat ZM
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities est neutre sur le titre ZM
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : BNP Paribas Exane opte pour une recommandation de vente ZM
Seagate Technology Holdings plc annonce des changements de direction CI

Graphique Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Graphique Seagate Technology Holdings plc
Profil Société

Seagate Technology Holdings plc est une solution d'infrastructure de stockage de données de masse. Les principaux produits de la société sont les disques durs, communément appelés lecteurs de disques, disques durs (HDD). Outre les disques durs, la société fabrique une gamme de produits de stockage de données, notamment des disques durs à état solide (SSD), des disques hybrides à état solide, des sous-systèmes de stockage, ainsi qu'une plateforme de données de masse évolutive allant de la périphérie au nuage. Ses disques durs sont conçus pour le stockage de grande capacité et les marchés traditionnels. Le stockage de masse implique des cas d'utilisation, tels que les centres de données à grande échelle et les nuages publics, ainsi que des cas d'utilisation émergents. Le portefeuille de produits HDD et SSD de la société comprend des conceptions basées sur Serial Advanced Technology Attachment, Serial Attached SCSI et Non-Volatile Memory Express pour prendre en charge une variété d'applications de grande capacité et patrimoniales. Son portefeuille de systèmes comprend des sous-systèmes de stockage pour les entreprises, les fournisseurs de services en nuage, les serveurs de stockage évolutifs et les fabricants d'équipement d'origine.
Secteur
Matériel informatique
Agenda
20/03/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
26
Dernier Cours de Cloture
91,11 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
88,55 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-2,81 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

