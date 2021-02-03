Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Seagen Inc.    SGEN

SEAGEN INC.

(SGEN)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 03/02 21:54:57
163.06 USD   -1.80%
2020SEAGEN INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
202010 Biotechs qui font parler d'elles
2020GSK : un groupe d'experts vote pour le traitement du myélome
CF
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
10 Biotechs qui font parler d'elles
Graphique SEAGEN INC.
Durée : Période :
Seagen Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Seagen Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 198,59 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 166,05 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 53,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SEAGEN INC.-5.19%30 038
MODERNA, INC.51.79%62 752
LONZA GROUP AG0.88%47 453
CELLTRION, INC.-3.20%43 458
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.92%35 356
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD13.63%24 151
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ