Action SHAK SHAKE SHACK INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Shake Shack Inc.

Actions

SHAK

US8190471016

Restaurants et bars

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:02:31 14/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
102,9 USD +0,07 % Graphique intraday de Shake Shack Inc. -0,73 % +39,87 %
19:01 SHAKE SHACK INC. : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
07/03 SHAKE SHACK INC. : TD Cowen désormais positif sur le dossier ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Shake Shack Inc.

SHAKE SHACK INC. : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
SHAKE SHACK INC. : TD Cowen désormais positif sur le dossier ZM
48 HEURES : La cuisine de rue à Tokyo avec Randy Garutti, de Shake Shack RE
SHAKE SHACK INC. : JPMorgan Chase est à vendre sur le dossier ZM
SHAKE SHACK INC. : UBS neutre sur le dossier ZM
SHAKE SHACK INC. : Raymond James persiste à l'achat ZM
SHAKE SHACK INC. : Opinion positive de Truist Securities ZM
SHAKE SHACK INC. : TD Cowen est neutre sur le titre ZM
SHAKE SHACK INC. : Oppenheimer toujours positif ZM
SHAKE SHACK INC. : Wedbush est neutre ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation progressent jeudi en fin d'après-midi MT
Shake Shack prévoit une croissance de son chiffre d'affaires en 2024 suite à la publication d'un résultat positif au quatrième trimestre ; les actions montent en flèche MT
Shake Shack annonce un bénéfice ajusté pour le quatrième trimestre fiscal et une augmentation de son chiffre d'affaires ; les actions bondissent MT
Shake Shack annonce des bénéfices ajustés pour le quatrième trimestre fiscal, le chiffre d'affaires augmente, les actions bondissent MT
Les contrats à terme sur actions américaines restent peu changés avant la cloche alors que les demandes hebdomadaires d'allocations chômage chutent MT
Shake Shack s'envole grâce à la forte demande de hamburgers qui alimente les résultats trimestriels RE
Shake Shack Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre et l'année 2024 CI
Transcript : Shake Shack Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
Shake Shack Inc. promeut Michael Kark au poste élargi de président des licences mondiales, à compter du 22 février 2024 CI
Shake Shack Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 27 décembre 2023 CI
SHAKE SHACK INC. : Opinion positive de Northcoast Research ZM
SHAKE SHACK INC. : Baird maintient son opinion neutre ZM
SHAKE SHACK INC. : UBS est neutre ZM
Apollo en pourparlers pour la franchise Starbucks d'AlShaya, selon des sources RE
Shake Shack Inc. annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI

Graphique Shake Shack Inc.

Graphique Shake Shack Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Shake Shack Inc. propose un menu américain composé de hamburgers au buf, de poulet croustillant, de milkshakes préparés à la main, de limonades maison, de bière, de vin, etc. Le menu de l'entreprise est axé sur la nourriture et les boissons, élaborées à partir d'une gamme d'aliments américains. Ses catégories de burgers comprennent le ShackBurger, le SmokeShack, le Shroom Burger (un burger végétarien), le Shack Stack, l'Avocado Bacon Burger et le Hamburger. Ses produits à base de poulet comprennent Chicken Shack et Chicken Bites. Elle propose également des vins, notamment le Shack Red, le Shack White et le Shack Rose. En outre, elle sert de la Root Beer Abita, de la limonade fabriquée par Shack, du thé glacé biologique fraîchement infusé, Fifty/Fifty (moitié limonade, moitié thé glacé biologique), du jus de pomme biologique Honest Kids et de l'eau embouteillée Shack20. L'entreprise est présente dans environ 400 établissements, dont plus de 260 aux États-Unis et dans le district de Columbia, et plus de 140 à l'étranger, notamment à Londres, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapour, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubaï, Tokyo et Séoul.
Secteur
Restaurants et bars
Agenda
15:00 - UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Shake Shack Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
102,9 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
103,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+0,77 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Restauration rapide

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SHAKE SHACK INC. Action Shake Shack Inc.
+39,87 % 4,06 Md
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION Action McDonald's Corporation
-5,36 % 204 Md
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. Action Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
+20,26 % 74,66 Md
YUM! BRANDS, INC. Action Yum! Brands, Inc.
+4,71 % 38,93 Md
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. Action Restaurant Brands International Inc.
+4,21 % 25,93 Md
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. Action Yum China Holdings, Inc.
-0,58 % 16,81 Md
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. Action Domino's Pizza Inc.
+8,21 % 15,75 Md
WINGSTOP INC. Action Wingstop Inc.
+36,70 % 10,1 Md
AMERICANA RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL PLC Action Americana Restaurants International PLC
+13,10 % 8,05 Md
MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD. Action McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.
+11,46 % 6,11 Md
Restauration rapide
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Shake Shack Inc. - Nyse
  4. Actualités Shake Shack Inc.
  5. Shake Shack Inc. : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
-40% Offre à Durée Limitée : Nos abonnements vous guident vers les meilleurs investissements de demain.
PROFITEZ-EN MAINTENANT