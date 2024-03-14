Shake Shack Inc. propose un menu américain composé de hamburgers au buf, de poulet croustillant, de milkshakes préparés à la main, de limonades maison, de bière, de vin, etc. Le menu de l'entreprise est axé sur la nourriture et les boissons, élaborées à partir d'une gamme d'aliments américains. Ses catégories de burgers comprennent le ShackBurger, le SmokeShack, le Shroom Burger (un burger végétarien), le Shack Stack, l'Avocado Bacon Burger et le Hamburger. Ses produits à base de poulet comprennent Chicken Shack et Chicken Bites. Elle propose également des vins, notamment le Shack Red, le Shack White et le Shack Rose. En outre, elle sert de la Root Beer Abita, de la limonade fabriquée par Shack, du thé glacé biologique fraîchement infusé, Fifty/Fifty (moitié limonade, moitié thé glacé biologique), du jus de pomme biologique Honest Kids et de l'eau embouteillée Shack20. L'entreprise est présente dans environ 400 établissements, dont plus de 260 aux États-Unis et dans le district de Columbia, et plus de 140 à l'étranger, notamment à Londres, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapour, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubaï, Tokyo et Séoul.

Secteur Restaurants et bars