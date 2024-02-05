Singapore Exchange Limited est une société d'infrastructure du marché des valeurs mobilières et des produits dérivés basée à Singapour. Les principales activités de la société sont la détention d'investissements, la gestion de trésorerie, la fourniture de services de gestion et d'administration à des sociétés apparentées, la fourniture de données de marché et de services de connectivité technologique. Les secteurs d'activité de la société sont les suivants : revenus fixes, devises et matières premières ; actions ; données, connectivité et indices ; et entreprises. Le secteur des titres à revenu fixe, des devises et des matières premières fournit des services aux émetteurs de titres à revenu fixe, des services de négociation et de compensation et des services de gestion des garanties. Le secteur des actions fournit des services aux émetteurs, des services de négociation et de compensation de titres, des services de règlement et de gestion des dépôts de titres, des services de négociation et de compensation de produits dérivés et des services de gestion des garanties. Le segment des données, de la connectivité et des indices fournit des services de données de marché, de connectivité et d'indices.

Secteur Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières