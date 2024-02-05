Action S68 SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Singapore Exchange Limited

Actions

S68

SG1J26887955

Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières

Marché Fermé - Singapore S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 05/02/2024
9,43 SGD -1,15 % Graphique intraday de Singapore Exchange Limited -1,26 % -4,07 %
13:11 SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : CGS-CIMB n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
13:11 SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : Maybank confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Singapore Exchange Limited

Le bénéfice attribuable de Singapore Exchange en baisse au premier semestre fiscal MT
Transcript : Singapore Exchange Limited, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2024
Le bénéfice semestriel de la Bourse de Singapour augmente de 6%. RE
Singapore Exchange Limited publie ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : RHB maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Le volume des échanges de produits dérivés de la Bourse de Singapour augmente de 6% en décembre 2023 MT
Singapore Exchange nomme un responsable des actions MT
Le Singapore Exchange annonce que son directeur financier passera au poste de responsable des actions RE
Le Singapore Exchange Limited Group nomme Ng Yao au poste de responsable des actions à compter de la mi-2024 CI
Les actions de Singapour retournent dans le noir ; CDW clôture à plat suite à l'invention d'un nouveau composé pour améliorer la solubilité dans l'eau MT
Le volume d'échanges de produits dérivés de la Bourse de Singapour augmente de 8 % en novembre MT
Singapore Exchange Limited approuve le dividende final exonéré d'impôt pour l'exercice 2023 CI
Le volume quotidien moyen des produits dérivés de la Bourse de Singapour augmente de 3% en septembre MT
Singapore Exchange Limited annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration et de ses comités CI
La Bourse de Singapour lance ses premiers contrats à terme sur l'ammoniac RE
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : Citigroup d'achat à la vente sur le titre ZM
Les actions de Singapour gagnent du terrain ; la Bourse de Singapour grimpe de 1% grâce à un partenariat avec BlackRock pour coter un ETF sur l'action climatique MT
La Bourse de Singapour procède à une restructuration MT
La Bourse de Singapour s'associe à BlackRock pour coter l'ETF Climate Action MT
La Bourse de Singapour nomme Michael Syn au poste de président RE
Singapore Exchange Limited annonce la cessation des fonctions de Chew Gek Khim en tant qu'administrateur non exécutif et non indépendant CI
Singapore Exchange Limited annonce la nomination de Claire Perry O'Neill en tant qu'administrateur indépendant CI
Les actions de Singapour prolongent leur série de pertes ; Combine Will augmente de 5%. MT

Graphique Singapore Exchange Limited

Profil Société

Singapore Exchange Limited est une société d'infrastructure du marché des valeurs mobilières et des produits dérivés basée à Singapour. Les principales activités de la société sont la détention d'investissements, la gestion de trésorerie, la fourniture de services de gestion et d'administration à des sociétés apparentées, la fourniture de données de marché et de services de connectivité technologique. Les secteurs d'activité de la société sont les suivants : revenus fixes, devises et matières premières ; actions ; données, connectivité et indices ; et entreprises. Le secteur des titres à revenu fixe, des devises et des matières premières fournit des services aux émetteurs de titres à revenu fixe, des services de négociation et de compensation et des services de gestion des garanties. Le secteur des actions fournit des services aux émetteurs, des services de négociation et de compensation de titres, des services de règlement et de gestion des dépôts de titres, des services de négociation et de compensation de produits dérivés et des services de gestion des garanties. Le segment des données, de la connectivité et des indices fournit des services de données de marché, de connectivité et d'indices.
Secteur
Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières
Agenda
31/07/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Singapore Exchange Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
9,54 SGD
Objectif de cours Moyen
10,1 SGD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,89 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières -Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED Action Singapore Exchange Limited
-4,07 % 7 602 M $
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. Action Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
+0,21 % 73 663 M $
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED Action Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
-13,96 % 37 768 M $
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG Action Deutsche Börse AG
-0,59 % 36 690 M $
NASDAQ, INC. Action Nasdaq, Inc.
-2,58 % 32 685 M $
JIO FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED Action Jio Financial Services Limited
+8,95 % 19 421 M $
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO Action B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
-9,48 % 14 993 M $
EURONEXT N.V. Action Euronext N.V.
+2,10 % 9 300 M $
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. Action MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
-23,27 % 8 518 M $
TMX GROUP LIMITED Action TMX Group Limited
+5,24 % 6 936 M $
Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières -Autres
