Singapore Exchange Limited
S68
SG1J26887955
Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières
Varia. 5j.
Varia. 1 janv.
|9,43 SGD
|-1,15 %
|-1,26 %
|-4,07 %
|13:11
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : CGS-CIMB n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
|ZM
|13:11
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : Maybank confirme sa recommandation neutre
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
Varia. 1 janv.
Capi.
|-4,07 %
|7 602 M $
|+0,21 %
|73 663 M $
|-13,96 %
|37 768 M $
|-0,59 %
|36 690 M $
|-2,58 %
|32 685 M $
|+8,95 %
|19 421 M $
|-9,48 %
|14 993 M $
|+2,10 %
|9 300 M $
|-23,27 %
|8 518 M $
|+5,24 %
|6 936 M $
