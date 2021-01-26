Connexion
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
ETFs positionnés sur SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR1.42%1.27%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR4.23%1.27%AllemagneActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%0.09%-AllemagneActions
Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...-0.37%0.03%-AllemagneActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 51,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 65,65 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -0,99%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -22,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -45,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG17.34%2 763
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.43%585 961
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.58%338 054
INTEL CORPORATION13.73%225 253
BROADCOM INC.6.15%189 036
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED6.62%185 936
