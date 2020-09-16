Connexion
SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.

SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.

(SDC)
  Rapport
16/09 19:37:24
12.175 USD   +2.05%
Graphique SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.
Durée : Période :
SmileDirectClub, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique SmileDirectClub, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,58 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,93 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -58,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.36.50%1 321
ABBOTT LABORATORIES22.70%188 703
MEDTRONIC PLC-5.18%144 597
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-16.85%65 554
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.72%40 757
HOYA CORPORATION7.32%38 751
