Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Sohu.com Limited    SOHU

SOHU.COM LIMITED

(SOHU)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 25/02 22:00:00
18.85 USD   -4.61%
2020SOHU.COM LIMITED : publication des résultats annuels
2019SOHU.COM LTD - ADR : publication des résultats trimestriels
ETFs positionnés sur SOHU.COM LIMITED
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD-6.91%0.12%ChineActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,83 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 18,85 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 37,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 16,7%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOHU.COM LIMITED18.26%776
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED22.61%843 727
NETFLIX, INC.2.35%245 103
PROSUS N.V.12.54%195 006
NASPERS LIMITED18.08%102 988
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.71%95 085
