SOLARWINDS CORPORATION (SWI)

SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
ETFs positionnés sur SOLARWINDS CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Cybersecurity and Data Privacy...4.28%2.26%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...3.55%0.60%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD2.79%0.17%-Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF - USD4.50%0.06%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD4.91%0.01%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...1.39%0.01%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,08 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,90 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 94,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,04%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION-0.33%4 679
ORACLE CORPORATION-3.51%183 767
SAP SE-1.38%153 147
INTUIT INC.-3.73%100 942
SERVICENOW INC.-6.76%100 102
DOCUSIGN, INC.18.15%48 999
