Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  STEICO SE    ST5   DE000A0LR936

STEICO SE

(ST5)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 25/02 20:03:19
72.8 EUR   -1.09%
15/02STEICO SE : Pas de retournement en vue
Fonds positionnés sur STEICO SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Richelieu Family Small Cap RNON5.00%87.00%1.94M EUR
Sycomore Fund Eco Solutions I EURNON1.00%74.00%15.08M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique STEICO SE
STEICO SE : Graphique analyse technique STEICO SE | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 74,33 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 73,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 8,70%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,00%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
STEICO SE23.91%1 258
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION28.54%5 089
STELLA-JONES INC.-0.78%2 420
DURATEX S.A.-4.55%2 330
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-4.14%1 794
DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD23.63%1 228
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ