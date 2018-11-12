Fonds positionnés sur STEICO SE Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Richelieu Family Small Cap R NON 5.00% 87.00% 1.94M EUR Sycomore Fund Eco Solutions I EUR NON 1.00% 74.00% 15.08M EUR









Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion Graphique STEICO SE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 74,33 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 73,60 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 8,70% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,00% Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,4% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) STEICO SE 23.91% 1 258 LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION 28.54% 5 089 STELLA-JONES INC. -0.78% 2 420 DURATEX S.A. -4.55% 2 330 CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A. -4.14% 1 794 DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD 23.63% 1 228