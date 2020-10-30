Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Stitch Fix, Inc.    SFIX

STITCH FIX, INC.

(SFIX)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 30/10 20:18:07
34.57 USD   -9.36%
17/09STITCH FIX, INC. : publication des résultats annuels
03/06STITCH FIX, INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
04/03STITCH FIX, INC. : publication des résultats semestriels
ETFs positionnés sur STITCH FIX, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Internet ETF - USD0.45%2.31%-Etats UnisActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR S&P Retail ETF - USD-1.77%1.30%Etats UnisActions - Vente au détail
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-4.89%0.09%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.89%0.08%Etats UnisActions



Graphique STITCH FIX, INC.
Stitch Fix, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Stitch Fix, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,25 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 38,14 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -5,61%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -23,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -52,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
STITCH FIX, INC.48.64%3 977
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED47.36%845 674
MEITUAN DIANPING182.83%225 444
SHOPIFY INC.145.74%119 108
PINDUODUO INC.148.86%112 721
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.127.47%64 672
