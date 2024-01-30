Action SMCI SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Actions

SMCI

US86800U1043

Matériel informatique

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 29/01/2024 		Pré-ouverture 15:24:02
495,7 USD +4,54 % Graphique intraday de Super Micro Computer, Inc. 542,2 +9,40 %
15:03 SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : Rosenblatt Securities optimiste sur le dossier ZM
14:57 Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT

Dernières actualités sur Super Micro Computer, Inc.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : Rosenblatt Securities optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT
General Motors : Pfizer, General Motors, Whirlpool... les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - AO
Super Micro Computer : tous les feux sont au vert AO
Les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions ont baissé avant la cloche mardi sur fond de prudence à la veille de la réunion de la Fed et des bénéfices des entreprises technologiques. MT
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : Wedbush toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Les contrats à terme chutent avant la cloche alors que les traders attendent les résultats et les données sur le marché du travail ; l'Asie s'agite, l'Europe est forte MT
Wall Street vue en baisse, l'attentisme s'empare des marchés RE
Les actions de Supermicro bondissent après que le relèvement des prévisions de revenus a relancé le rallye de l'intelligence artificielle RE
Les actions de Wallstreetbets sont mitigées avant l'ouverture des marchés ; Super Micro Computer est prêt à ouvrir en hausse, UPS est prêt à baisser MT
Les perspectives de la Fed et des résultats plafonnent Wall Street avant la cloche ; l'Asie est en baisse, l'Europe en hausse MT
Les marchés à terme peinent à s'orienter avant la publication des chiffres de l'emploi et des résultats des grandes entreprises technologiques RE
Super Micro Computer augmente son BPA ajusté et son chiffre d'affaires au deuxième trimestre et revoit à la hausse ses perspectives de chiffre d'affaires pour l'exercice 2024 ; les actions sont en hausse avant le marché MT
Super Micro Computer : ça se bouscule au portillon Our Logo
La Chine se réveille, et puis non Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Renault, Engie, Diageo, Super Micro Computer, Hapag-Lloyd, Eramet, Zurich Insurance... Our Logo
Super Micro fait un bond en avant, les prévisions de ventes alimentant le rallye de l'IA RE
Transcript : Super Micro Computer, Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 29, 2024
Super Micro Computers annonce une hausse de son bénéfice net ajusté et de son chiffre d'affaires au deuxième trimestre, et revoit à la hausse ses prévisions de chiffre d'affaires pour l'exercice 2024 MT
Super Micro Computer, Inc. revoit à la hausse ses prévisions pour l'exercice 2024 se terminant le 30 juin 2024 CI
Super Micro Computer, Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour le troisième trimestre de l'exercice fiscal 2024 se terminant le 31 mars 2024 CI
Super Micro Computer, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Des "Magnifiques", de la Fed et du FOMO Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Airbus, Eutelsat, Holcim, Ryanair, Bayer, Philips, Carmat, Julius Bär... Our Logo
Les retraits de fonds d'actions américains atteignent leur niveau le plus bas en quatre semaines dans le contexte de la reprise technologique de Wall Street RE

Profil Société

Super Micro Computer, Inc. est une solution informatique totale optimisée pour les applications. La société fournit des plateformes de calcul accéléré basées dans la Silicon Valley qui sont des serveurs et des systèmes de stockage optimisés pour une variété de marchés, y compris les centres de données d'entreprise, l'informatique en nuage, l'intelligence artificielle (IA), la cinquième génération (5G) et l'informatique de pointe. Ses solutions informatiques totales comprennent des serveurs complets, des systèmes de stockage, des serveurs lames modulaires, des lames, des stations de travail, des solutions complètes à l'échelle du rack, des dispositifs de mise en réseau, des sous-systèmes de serveur, des logiciels de gestion de serveur et de sécurité. Elle fournit également une assistance et des services à l'échelle mondiale pour aider ses clients à installer, mettre à niveau et entretenir leur infrastructure informatique. Ses produits comprennent les serveurs et le stockage, les blocs de construction, l'IoT et l'embarqué, la mise en réseau, et les stations de travail et les produits de jeu. Les produits IoT et embarqués comprennent des super-serveurs embarqués, des cartes mères embarquées, des châssis embarqués et des UGS globales. L'entreprise est présente aux États-Unis, en Asie et en Europe.
Secteur
Matériel informatique
Agenda
30/04/2024 - Q3 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
11
Dernier Cours de Cloture
495,7 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
471 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-4,98 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

