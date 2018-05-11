Connexion
SWORD GROUP SE

(SWP)
Fonds positionnés sur SWORD GROUP SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Pluvalca France Small Caps ANON-9.00%19.00%5.66M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,53 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 8,82%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,51%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,94%
Secteur et Concurrence
SWORD GROUP SE0.29%385
ACCENTURE12.91%151 256
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.74%113 720
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.24%111 928
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.01%60 479
VMWARE, INC.-6.29%59 610
