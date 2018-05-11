Fonds positionnés sur SWORD GROUP SE Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Pluvalca France Small Caps A NON -9.00% 19.00% 5.66M EUR









Décryptage Le club des incorrigibles optimistes Graphique SWORD GROUP SE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 35,53 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,00 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 8,82% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,51% Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,94% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SWORD GROUP SE 0.29% 385 ACCENTURE 12.91% 151 256 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 3.74% 113 720 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -6.24% 111 928 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -19.01% 60 479 VMWARE, INC. -6.29% 59 610