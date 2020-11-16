|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR
|0.85%
|4.58%
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR
|0.22%
|4.57%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...
|3.70%
|2.55%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka MDAX - EUR
|4.13%
|2.02%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR
|4.19%
|2.02%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage MDAX TR - EUR
|3.03%
|2.02%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Technology - EUR
|3.24%
|0.98%
|Europe
|Actions - Technologies de l'information
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...
|1.52%
|0.97%
|Europe
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR
|5.88%
|0.74%
|Europe
|Actions
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|4.56%
|0.59%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|4.40%
|0.45%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...
|5.40%
|0.44%
|Europe
|Actions
|Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...
|4.40%
|0.41%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka MSCI Europe MC - EUR
|4.33%
|0.36%
|Europe
|Actions
|IndexIQ Factors Sustainable EMU Equ...
|6.64%
|0.26%
|-
|NC
|Actions
|IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulati...
|6.74%
|0.15%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF
|6.57%
|0.15%
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR
|6.87%
|0.15%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR
|6.84%
|0.15%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR
|6.77%
|0.15%
|Europe
|Actions