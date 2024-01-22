Action TXRH TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

Actions

TXRH

US8826811098

Restaurants et bars

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:27:00 22/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
121,29 USD +2,11 % Graphique intraday de Texas Roadhouse, Inc. +2,76 % -0,71 %
17:03 TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
03/01 TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Un initié de Texas Roadhouse a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 591 300 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Wedbush persiste à l'achat ZM
Un initié de Texas Roadhouse a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 576 300 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Piper Sandler n'est plus acheteur ZM
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Wedbush réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Un initié de Texas Roadhouse a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 562 700 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
La demande du secteur de la restauration semble "largement résiliente", selon UBS MT
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. nomme Travis C. Doster au poste de directeur de la communication CI
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. approuve le versement d'un dividende trimestriel, payable le 26 décembre 2023 CI
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Truist Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : Texas Roadhouse, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023
Texas Roadhouse : BPA du T3, augmentation des revenus MT
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024 CI
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 26 septembre 2023 CI
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Barclays est neutre sur le titre ZM
BJ's Restaurants a probablement été confronté à une "faiblesse" au troisième trimestre ; Chipotle s'apprête à présenter des résultats largement en ligne, selon Wedbush MT
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : RBC Capital Markets neutre sur le dossier ZM
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Citigroup persiste à l'achat ZM
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre ZM
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : UBS favorable sur le dossier ZM
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Northcoast Research adopte une opinion positive ZM

Graphique Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

Graphique Texas Roadhouse, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. est une société de restauration qui opère principalement dans le secteur de la restauration décontractée. La société possède et exploite environ 597 restaurants et a franchisé 100 restaurants supplémentaires dans 49 États et dix pays étrangers. Elle exploite environ 552 restaurants Texas Roadhouse, 40 en tant que restaurants Bubba's 33 et cinq en tant que restaurants Jaggers. Texas Roadhouse est un concept de restauration décontractée à service complet qui propose un assortiment de steaks spécialement assaisonnés et vieillis, coupés à la main chaque jour sur place et cuits à la commande sur des grils ouverts. Bubba's 33 est un concept de restaurant familial qui propose des plats préparés à la main pour tous, avec du rock 'n' roll, de la bière glacée et des boissons de marque. Le menu de Bubba's 33 comprend des hamburgers, des pizzas et des ailes de poulet, ainsi qu'une variété d'entrées, de sandwichs et de plats du soir. Jaggers est un concept de restauration rapide qui propose des hamburgers, des filets de poulet panés à la main et des sandwichs au poulet servis avec des sauces faites maison.
Secteur
Restaurants et bars
Agenda
20/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
26
Dernier Cours de Cloture
118,78 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
121,48 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+2,27 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services alimentaires commerciaux

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. Action Texas Roadhouse, Inc.
-0,63 % 7 932 M $
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Action Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd.
+2,72 % 8 126 M $
ARAMARK Action Aramark
+2,14 % 7 515 M $
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD. Action Food & Life Companies Ltd.
+9,22 % 2 358 M $
SSP GROUP PLC Action SSP Group plc
-5,88 % 2 244 M $
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Brinker International, Inc.
-6,97 % 1 719 M $
THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED Action The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
-3,74 % 1 660 M $
CREATE RESTAURANTS HOLDINGS INC. Action create restaurants holdings inc.
+3,02 % 1 589 M $
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Action Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft
-6,55 % 1 472 M $
TONGQINGLOU CATERING CO., LTD. Action Tongqinglou Catering Co., Ltd.
-1,68 % 1 143 M $
Services alimentaires commerciaux
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Texas Roadhouse, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Texas Roadhouse, Inc.
  5. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Dès maintenant, trouvez facilement les meilleurs investissements de demain !
Optimiser mes Profits
fermer