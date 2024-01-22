Texas Roadhouse, Inc.
TXRH
US8826811098
Restaurants et bars
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|121,29 USD
|+2,11 %
|+2,76 %
|-0,71 %
|17:03
|TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|03/01
|TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-0,63 %
|7 932 M $
|+2,72 %
|8 126 M $
|+2,14 %
|7 515 M $
|+9,22 %
|2 358 M $
|-5,88 %
|2 244 M $
|-6,97 %
|1 719 M $
|-3,74 %
|1 660 M $
|+3,02 %
|1 589 M $
|-6,55 %
|1 472 M $
|-1,68 %
|1 143 M $
