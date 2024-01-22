Texas Roadhouse, Inc. est une société de restauration qui opère principalement dans le secteur de la restauration décontractée. La société possède et exploite environ 597 restaurants et a franchisé 100 restaurants supplémentaires dans 49 États et dix pays étrangers. Elle exploite environ 552 restaurants Texas Roadhouse, 40 en tant que restaurants Bubba's 33 et cinq en tant que restaurants Jaggers. Texas Roadhouse est un concept de restauration décontractée à service complet qui propose un assortiment de steaks spécialement assaisonnés et vieillis, coupés à la main chaque jour sur place et cuits à la commande sur des grils ouverts. Bubba's 33 est un concept de restaurant familial qui propose des plats préparés à la main pour tous, avec du rock 'n' roll, de la bière glacée et des boissons de marque. Le menu de Bubba's 33 comprend des hamburgers, des pizzas et des ailes de poulet, ainsi qu'une variété d'entrées, de sandwichs et de plats du soir. Jaggers est un concept de restauration rapide qui propose des hamburgers, des filets de poulet panés à la main et des sandwichs au poulet servis avec des sauces faites maison.

Secteur Restaurants et bars