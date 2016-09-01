Fonds positionnés sur THAI BEVERAGE Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position BL-Equities Asia BM USD NON -1.00% 0.00% 13.19M USD









Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage La crise la plus rapide de l'histoire ? Conseil THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Numéro un des bières et liqueurs en Asie du Sud-Est Graphique THAI BEVERAGE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 17 Objectif de cours Moyen 18,00 THB Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,62 THB Ecart / Objectif Haut 3 312% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2 803% Ecart / Objectif Bas 2 242% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) THAI BEVERAGE -30.34% 11 681 DIAGEO PLC -17.83% 81 225 PERNOD RICARD -8.78% 45 389 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 7.22% 33 650 RÉMY COINTREAU 24.47% 8 099 FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC 7.50% 3 460